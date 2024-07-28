More Terrorists Cross Border

Well, this is just great.

It is no secret that, as we at PJ Media and the rest of our Townhall friends have reported, multiple people on terror watchlists have been let into the country after crossing the border illegally.

At least we are hearing about this fact publicly again.

The New York Post described how earlier this month, Border Patrol agents in the San Diego sector caught three Palestinian aliens who potentially have ties to Hamas, Hezbollah, or one of the other terror groups that attack Israel.

There was apparently a fourth guy from Turkey who might have ties to terror groups as well, but the Post did not go into much detail about him.

One of the Palestinians was supposedly found to have "salacious" pictures on his phone, a rather odd choice of words considering one of the photos was of a masked man holding an AK-47.

Anyway, the Post received anonymous comments from San Diego sector agents about how they lack the tools necessary to properly vet border crossers (gee, I wonder why?), are unable to access foreign criminal and terrorist databases, and have to rely only on American ones.

"Knowing who these guys are, we have, like, no access to anything international. Like, we really don’t and it kind of sucks. I wanted to get into Border Patrol and protect [us] from terrorists. And it’s like, well, I probably let terrorists in the country," said one agent.

That tends to happen when the ruling class wants to preserve power by importing a new permanent voting bloc, and doesn't give a damn who comes in so long as they vote for the right party.

And this isn't the first time we have seen high-profile cases of illegal aliens entering the country who might be terrorists ready to strike.

Back in March, I wrote about a man named Basel Ebbadi, who claimed to be a member of Hezbollah and was trying to get up to New York to "try to make a bomb." He crossed the border via El Paso, Texas.

Then in May, PJ Media's resident funnyman, Kevin Downey Jr., wrote about two illegals from Chechnya who were supposedly scoping out a Special Ops colonel, who shot and killed one of them in a confrontation. Downey also mentioned how two Jordanian illegal aliens tried to get into Quantico.

The following month in June, eight men with apparent ties to ISIS from Tajikistan were arrested by ICE, but apparently there might be more out there and nobody knows where they are.

We already had a former president of the United States almost assassinated just two weeks ago, and the narrative around that (or lack thereof) is leading to some disturbing implications.

If something worse happens here soon, and we find out it was perpetrated by illegal aliens, we will all know exactly why and for what reason it was able to happen.

