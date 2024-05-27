UPDATE: The Story of a Chechen Shot by a Special Ops Colonel Is Getting Weirder

A little more information has turned up regarding the article I wrote about two Chechens who were posing as utility workers but were actually taking pictures of a Special Ops Colonel and his family in Carthage, NC, one of whom, Ramzan Daraev, ended up shot and killed.

But first a recap:

On May 3, 2024, two illegal Chechen immigrants were caught on the rural property of a Special Ops colonel near Fort Liberty (Bragg). One of them, Daraev, was allegedly photographing the colonel's kids and became "aggressive" when approached. The colonel shot and killed him. The other was detained, questioned, and released.

The two Chechens are allegedly utility workers but neither had tools, uniforms, or identification related to the company they supposedly work for, Utilities One.

Also on May 3, two illegal immigrants from Jordan were arrested trying to force their way onto Quantico Base in Virginia.

FACT-O-RAMA! Islam is the main religion of both Jordan and Chechnya.

The mainstream media ignored both stories.

Special Ops soldiers around the nation report being surveilled, especially their families.

In what may or may not be relevant, two substations were shot in Carthage 18 months ago, knocking out power to tens of thousands. No arrests were made, but officials believed the shooter (shell casings confirm the same gun was used at both substations) had an intimate knowledge of substations and knew where to place his rounds.

Update

We have since learned the colonel who shot the Chechen had set up his own cameras and had seen the men on his property several times before.

The 911 call came in at 8:15, ten minutes after sunset in Carthage, an odd time for utility workers to work on utility lines.

There is no evidence suggesting the two Chechens alerted the neighborhood of their "work," which is something utility crews routinely do.

The CEO of Utilities One, Serghei Busmachiu, is from Moldova. Other officials from the company appear to be Eastern European.

Busmachiu moved to the U.S. in 2013 and worked as a busboy and spent time selling ice in Alaska. How does a busboy/ice salesman save enough money to open a utility company in just three years?

Utilities One released a statement, as well as what they claim is the last picture taken by Daraev, which seems unlikely since reports suggested the man was using telephoto camera equipment. The only way the company would have access to pics Ramzan Daraev took would be if they were on a company phone.

The statement, replete with a mention of the Russia-Ukraine war and the woketastic word "diversity," reads:

It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Ramzan Daraev, a subcontractor for Utilities One. Ramzan was performing pole surveys as part of an ongoing engineering design project for deploying fiber infrastructure in Carthage, NC on May 3rd. This unfortunate event has deeply affected us all. Ramzan Daraev emigrated to the United States from Russia to escape the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He sought safety and a new beginning in America, away from the threats posed by the war. Tragically, his life ended in this unforeseen and devastating manner. Utilities One provides engineering and construction services nationwide. Our employees and subcontractors are assigned work on a diverse range of projects from telecom providers, funded by both private and public sectors, including government programs funds, without selecting specific locations such as particular streets or zip codes. Utilities One operates globally, employing and subcontracting individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds, including but not limited to Americans, Hispanics, African Americans, Asians, Russians, Ukrainians, Moldovans, Romanians, and Middle Eastern individuals. At this time, neither the Moore County Sheriffs Office nor any other government officials have reached out to Utilities One for information regarding this incident. To avoid interfering with the ongoing investigation, Utilities One will not disclose any further details publicly. We firmly believe that justice for Ramzan Daraev will be served through a comprehensive investigation and that the individual responsible for this heinous act will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are committed to supporting Mr. Daraev's family during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and we will provide any necessary assistance.

Special Ops soldiers and their families around the nations are understandably on high alert.

Why are strangers photographing their kids across the nation?

Daraev's family created a page at Change.org calling for "justice," which includes the following.

The killer of Ramzan made 4 shots towards Ramzan, shots that hit him in different parts of he’s body. One of the bullets hit the hand, two in his back and one, which we see as “the last one” was made in the face.



What was the purpose of firing 4 shots towards an unarmed person, who’s obviously running away, otherwise bullets wouldn’t hit Ramzan in the back. Based on these facts, we see this murder as a planned and cold-blooded massacre. Finishing off with an additional shot to the face is an obvious fact that the killer did not want to leave him alive, since a dead person is less of a problem than a living one.

The family states "facts" that have yet to be reported.

As of this update, 11,599 people have signed the online petition.

More importantly, how many sleeper cells have President Finger-Diddle allowed to come here illegally?




