At Least 50 ISIS-K-Related Illegals Are in the U.S. and No One Knows Where They Are. Thanks Joe!

Three unnamed and broadly defined "U.S. officials" spoke to NBC about a disturbing report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The report revealed that 400 illegal immigrants from southeast Asia have been slipped into our country over the southern border by an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network. More than 50 of them have disappeared.

FACT-O-RAMA! ISIS and its sister terror myrmidons in ISIS-K have been recently committing brutal terror attacks in Russia. DHS has since been taking a closer look at illegal immigrants from Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, and Tajikistan, where ISIS-K has been recruiting.

Disturbingly, there are thousands of illegal immigrants from the aforementioned ISIS-K-producing nations currently in the United States and awaiting word as to whether or not the Biden administration will allow them to stay.

The Password is: Sleeper cell.

"In this case, it was the information that suggested a potential tie to ISIS because of some of the individuals involved in [smuggling migrants to the border] that led us to want to take extra care," a senior but unnamed Biden administration official revealed to NBC. "And out of an abundance of caution make sure that we exercised our authority in the most expansive and appropriate way to mitigate risk because of this potential connection being made."

NBC News reporting that more than 50 illegal immigrants with ties to an ISIS-affiliated smuggling network are at large in America and there whereabouts are unknown: pic.twitter.com/mgkznL1H9a — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 26, 2024

None of the 400 illegal aliens appeared on terror watch lists and were released into the country by the Biden administration. Since discovering they were smuggled in by an ISIS-K-friendly network, 150 have been arrested, and some of those have been deported. The aforementioned 50 are currently being sought by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The status of the other 200 varies: some are scattered across 17 states and their whereabouts are known by law enforcement, while some "may" have left the country, as reported by NBC.

Of those arrested and deported, some were hit with immigration offenses but thus far none has been charged with terror-related actions.

Two of the anonymous Biden officials claim U.S. law enforcement "are not panicking" about the 50 illegal immigrants who are now considered "subjects of concern." They will try to locate and arrest them on immigration charges — which they should be doing with every illegal immigrant crossing the border, BTW — just to be cautious.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! FBI Chief Christopher Wray has been ringing the klaxon and warning of terror attacks by foreign-born terrorists for months, going so far as to call the threat a "whole other level" of severity. And yet, Biden keeps the border open.

An illegal immigrant from Afghanistan, Mohammad Kharwin, 48, was allowed into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) — despite being on a terror watch list. He remained at large for almost a year before getting arrested.

Due to bureaucratic nonsense, including CBP sending a request for information on Kharwin to the wrong email address, a judge released him with no travel restrictions. Kharwin's location is currently unknown.

Joe Biden knows very well that he has created the situation Christopher Wray has been warning us about. The destruction of the United States is intentional, and it's coming from the Biden administration.