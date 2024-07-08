The Morning Briefing: The DNC's Trump Derangement Syndrome Has Been the Problem All Along

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kraansbach struggled to live down his extended "Shredded Wheat nachos" health kick in the darker part of the '90s.

Advertisement

On a grander scale than ever before, we're witnessing the fact that the Democrats can never keep their internal messes internal. They're the diarrhetic Irish Wolfhound of politics, getting the smelly problem everywhere. Again, it has been super fun watching them fall apart for the last week-and-a-half, but that doesn't exactly balance the scales for what they've inflicted upon the country to get to this point.

Full disclosure: I didn't see the interview with Stephanopoulos. This script doesn't have a lot of twists in it — I don't need to watch every episode. The reactions by his fellow Dems to everything that Joe Biden does now are what's most entertaining anyway, like this post that Matt wrote about the looks on the ABC panel's faces when the camera cut to them as soon as the interview was over.

As the Mastercard commercials are fond of saying: priceless.

The big money players in American politics often prefer to stay in the background, only coming out for private fundraising soirees. They've been weighing in from all corners during the meltdown, however. This is from something else that Matt wrote over the weekend:

In 2020, many speculated that Joe Biden was merely a Trojan Horse candidate, chosen for his "electability" to secure a Democratic victory and then, after a period of time, step aside for his running mate to take over. Few really expected that he would last a full term, let alone seek a second. Heck, after his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, it seemed more likely than ever. But that's not what happened, and you can bet that many Democrats were disappointed when, in April of last year, he put all speculation to rest and announced he was seeking a second term. While this made for interesting speculation from the right, the left has generally given the impression that they were all in for Joe Biden. Yet, according to Don Peebles, a big Obama donor, the speculation was right. He told Fox News’ Will Cain that the Democrat donor class expected Biden to only be a one-term president. "The expectation for most of the Democratic fundraising community was the president Biden was going to do one term and move on," he said. "And, and Harris was going to learn to be president. And, and that is why he got support from a broad spectrum of Democratic fundraisers and Democratic leaders."

Advertisement

Because everything seems longer in Biden time, the beginning of 2021 feels like it was a couple of decades ago. I don't remember exactly how long I thought that Biden would remain in office, but I'm pretty certain I thought he'd at least wait two years so that Kamala Harris would have a shot at a 10-year run. There were, however, a lot of conservatives who were convinced that he would step aside sometime during the first year.

For most of my forty years of political activism, the Democrats were the party that was good at playing the long game. Anyone who has ever voted Republican in more than one election knows that the GOP can barely pay attention to the election in front of them, let alone four or five cycles in the future.

I grudgingly, but frequently, gave the Dems respect for how well they could plot the future.

The people in charge of the Democratic National Committee seem to have been among the many on the Left who were thoroughly broken by Donald Trump's election in 2016. The DNC went into full panic mode in order to get him out of office, and really didn't think much past the 2020 election.

The scenario that Peebles described always did make the most since. The pre-2016 DNC was a well-oiled machine that would have made sure it played out that way.

As I wrote many times in the first year that Biden was in office, it was difficult to tell from the Democrats' behavior that they had achieved their ONE BIG GOAL in the 2020 election. Trump took up immediate rent-free residence in their heads and they were miserable.

Advertisement

The once precise Democratic National Committee has been caught up in the Trump Derangement Syndrome fugue state along with the rank and file Dems, and that's how we got here. I was stunned when Biden announced that he would seek reelection. The DNC of old would have headed that off long before it got to the pass. Once he was in, it was always going to be difficult to get him out.

The DNC no doubt regrets giving Jill Biden all of this time to dig in her heels whilst dreaming of another term in the White House. They've been purely reactive, nothing at all like the proactive, forward-thinking DNC of old.

Look, I'm not saying that better planning on the part of the DNC might have given us a less-awful Dem. There is no better case scenario when talking about modern Democrats.

I'm just saying that the TDS is bad at the top and I hope that doesn't lead to more disaster.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

The perfect job doesn't exi-- pic.twitter.com/XSWpPrZYEQ — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 7, 2024





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Biden Campaign Collapse Tracker: 'It's Just My Brain'

Kamala Harris Is Why We Should Stop Glossing Over the VP Slot

When did he ever have a filter?!?!? New Biden Campaign Nightmare: Is Dementia Joe Losing His Filter?

Advertisement

Pass the Pepto...OMG! Look How the ABC News Panel Reacted After Biden's Interview!

DISASTER: Biden Completely Disconnected From Reality in ABC Interview

FACEPALM: Joe Biden Says He Will Beat Trump 'Again in 2020'

Trump Challenges Old Joe to Another Debate — But With a Twist

Concerning Trend: Foreign Nationals Probing Military Bases

June Jobs Report Shows That the U.S. Is Close to Recession

Sunday Thoughts: Calling

Oh, the Irony: Leftists Fret That Trump Would Refuse to Leave the White House. Meanwhile…

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Antifa Goes Down Edition

Why Joe Biden’s PR Outreach Is Failing So Badly

Media Fawns Over Iran’s ‘Reformist’ New President, And That Should Be Your First Clue

Wow! Did You Hear What Elon Musk Said About Opponents of Election Integrity?

Democrat Donor Confirms What We've Long Suspected About Joe Biden

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Biden Will Stagger On All the Way To The Election

Radio Host Just Blew the Lid Off of Biden’s Interview

Axios Found Out How Staffers Prepare Biden for Public Events. It's Not Good.

Money talks! Democrat Donors Will Pledge Millions If Biden Drops Out of Race

I need some 9 mm and Doritos. Ammo Vending Machines a Big Hit at Alabama Grocery Stores

SURPRISE. Nashville Judge Blocks Release of Covenant School Killer's Journal

So, About That Canadian Gun Control...

Feds Find a New Way to Screw Over Veterans

So Close, and Yet So Far: Sunday Reflection

ABC's Transcript of the Biden Interview is Revealing

Welp. France's Left Pulls Off Shocking Comeback Finishing First in Parliamentary Elections

Advertisement

Marco Rubio Goes on CNN, Dana Bash Probably Wishes He Hadn't After He Crushes Her Warped Trump Narrative

Biden Question Scandal Brings Consequences for Radio Host and Earns Scathing Response From Station

Rob Schneider Delivers Knockout Blow to Dems' 'Democracy Is in Danger' Narrative

Philly Radio Station 'Parts Ways' With Anchor Who Told CNN About Biden White House Interview Questions

Oh. New Republic Cover Image Portrays Trump As Literally Hitler

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: Two Karens Meet in a Parking Lot...

When Lefty Ideologies Collide: Native Americans Sue Biden Admin Over Anti-Gas Move

The Left Doesn't Want You to See This Child's Spider-Man Casket

Hey Joe Biden: That Group You Said Didn't Exist Is Going to Prison

Ireland Just Descended Further Into Social Justice™ Receivership

Could Kamala Harris Actually Win?

Democrats Push Depopulation as U.S. Fertility Plummets

John Steinbeck and I Descend on Peru

Are Democrats Even Trying to Defend Biden Anymore?

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Leonardo DiCaprio Remembers ‘Titanic’ Producer Jon Landau

Rocket Report: Firefly delivers for NASA; Polaris Dawn launching this month

Up at Noon, Out All Night: This Summer Camp Is for Serious Stargazers

Bee Me

White House Installs Touch And Learn Activity Desk In Oval Office So Biden Can Feel Like He's Working While Jill Is Running The Country https://t.co/APDhieZETX pic.twitter.com/c8UqZu9Xlm — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 7, 2024

Advertisement





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

A belated #RIP here. Martin Mull died on June 27, when a certain debate took over the news cycle and has dominated it since. I just found out about it last night.