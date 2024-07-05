June Jobs Report Shows That the U.S. Is Close to Recession

Matt Margolis | 2:00 PM on July 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The White House hyped the latest jobs report, which came out Friday, as good news, but in reality, things aren't as great as the spin suggests. In fact, according to a report from Benzinga, a financial news and conference company in Detroit based on the new jobs report, the United States is "close to breaching the threshold for the Federal Reserve’s 'Sahm Rule.'"

Advertisement

The Data: The Sahm Rule, named for economist Claudia Sahm, is a heuristic measure used by the Federal Reserve to determine whether the U.S. economy is in a recession. The rule has correctly predicted every recession since 1950 with only one false positive in 1959.

The Sahm Recession Indicator signals the start of a recession when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate rises by 0.5% or more relative to the minimum of the three-month averages from the previous 12 months.

The Sahm indicator reached 0.43% in June, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The data is sourced from Friday’s Bureau of Labor Statistics June jobs report. The number has steadily increased since last year. A post on X illustrated the increase in a graph.

The report notes that the Sahm Rule is used to guide monetary policy decisions, suggesting that leading recession indicators could prompt the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. Currently, the market indicates a 75% probability of rate cuts in September, according to the CME group.

Advertisement

However, the Sahm rule is just one indicator and is by no means without flaws. Benzinga notes that "Sahm herself has said that the rule is 'is an empirical reality, not a law of nature.' The indicator’s approaching 0.5% is a warning sign, however, for the U.S. as it remains in murky economic waters."

Meanwhile, the housing market remains in rough shaping thanks to high interest rates and declining sales.“Home sales activity is at a 30-year low — it’s essentially stuck at that level, so all of the economic activity associated with home sales is at a depressed level,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, told Politico.

Meanwhile, record-high home prices — a result of a nationwide supply crunch — have locked more would-be first-time buyers out of the market. Polls show that the skyrocketing cost of housing is a top issue for young voters, with more than 90 percent in one survey saying affordability is a key factor in how they'll vote this year. And it's not just in the U.S.: The cost and availability of housing has emerged as a major political issue across other affluent democracies, including the U.K., France and Canada. 

But the Biden administration has struggled to confront the problem, with barriers to new housing largely occurring at the local and state levels.

Advertisement

A housing market in decline is another indicator of a looming recession. As the Politico story noted, "Housing makes up a huge chunk of gross domestic product, with spending on residential investment alone comprising up to 5 percent of economic output. As that spending dries up, it will pull down GDP at a time when consumer spending is already slowing."

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ECONOMY JOE BIDEN BIDENOMICS

Recommended

Bombshell Report Reveals ‘Conspiracy’ to Hide Biden’s Mental Decline Matt Margolis
Trump Challenges Old Joe to Another Debate — But With a Twist Robert Spencer
UK Election Post-Mortem: How Bad Was the Night for Britain's Conservatives? Chris Queen
Florida Man Friday: Two Karens Meet in a Parking Lot... Stephen Green
35 Years Ago Today: When Television Comedy Changed Forever Chris Queen
Progeria: A Sign of the Times David Solway

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Biden Campaign Collapse Tracker: That Narrative Isn't Going to Change Itself, Joe
Stop Funding Companies That Hate You! Old Glory Bank Won't Cancel You for Being a Patriot.
July 4 Is the Anniversary of More Than American Independence
Advertisement