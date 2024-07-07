Wow! Did You Hear What Elon Musk Said About Opponents of Election Integrity?

Back in May, House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled legislation designed to ensure that only American citizens vote. The unfortunate reality is that Joe Biden has let in millions of illegal immigrants, and the risk that these immigrants could influence our elections is extremely high. Legislation like this is absolutely necessary.

Johnson was pushing for the bill before the Independence Day recess with a thread explaining what the legislation does to ensure that only U.S. citizens vote.

🧵The SAVE Act will safeguard our elections by ensuring only American citizens vote in federal elections.



Here’s what the legislation does: — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 5, 2024

Many on the left oppose this legislation, claiming that it's unnecessary because it is already illegal to vote if you're not a U.S. citizen. However, Johnson addressed this when he introduced the bill earlier this year.

“Some have noted that it's already a crime for noncitizens to vote in a federal election, and that is true. But here are four things that are also true,” Speaker Johnson said back in May. “(1) It is true that there is no mechanism to ensure only those registering or voting are actually citizens… (2) It is true that Biden has welcomed millions and millions of illegal aliens, including sophisticated criminal syndicates and agents of adversarial governments, into our borders and even on humanitarian parole… (3) It is true that a growing number of localities are blurring the lines for noncitizens by allowing them to vote in municipal elections… (4) It is true that Democrats have expressed a desire to turn non-citizens into voters.”

So, what does the bill do? Johnson explained in a thread on X/Twitter that the legislation requires state election officials to verify citizenship before providing voter registration forms, mandates proof of citizenship to register for federal elections, and accepts various documents to ease the registration process for citizens. It also gives states access to federal databases to remove noncitizens from voter rolls and confirms citizenship for those lacking proof. Additionally, it directs DHS to consider removal proceedings for noncitizens registered to vote and ensures naturalized citizens are notified of their voting rights.

Who could oppose such commonsense legislation to protect our elections? The Democrats, of course.

Elon Musk weighed in on the proposed legislation by reposting Johnson's thread on X. He dubbed those who oppose it "TRAITORS," and then rhetorically asked what the punishment for treason is.

Those who oppose this are traitors.



All Caps: TRAITORS



What is the penalty for traitors again? https://t.co/lyREyskPv4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2024

The punishment for treason in the United States, as laid out in 18 U.S. Code § 2381, is the death penalty, or a minimum of five years in prison. Also, they are to be fined no less than $10,000 and rendered constitutionally ineligible to hold office in the United States.

I'm perfectly okay with Democrats who oppose election integrity being barred from holding office. How about you?