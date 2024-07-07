Wow! Did You Hear What Elon Musk Said About Opponents of Election Integrity?

Matt Margolis | 8:40 AM on July 07, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Back in May, House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled legislation designed to ensure that only American citizens vote. The unfortunate reality is that Joe Biden has let in millions of illegal immigrants, and the risk that these immigrants could influence our elections is extremely high. Legislation like this is absolutely necessary.

Advertisement

Johnson was pushing for the bill before the Independence Day recess with a thread explaining what the legislation does to ensure that only U.S. citizens vote. 

Many on the left oppose this legislation, claiming that it's unnecessary because it is already illegal to vote if you're not a U.S. citizen. However, Johnson addressed this when he introduced the bill earlier this year.

“Some have noted that it's already a crime for noncitizens to vote in a federal election, and that is true. But here are four things that are also true,” Speaker Johnson said back in May. “(1) It is true that there is no mechanism to ensure only those registering or voting are actually citizens… (2) It is true that Biden has welcomed millions and millions of illegal aliens, including sophisticated criminal syndicates and agents of adversarial governments, into our borders and even on humanitarian parole… (3) It is true that a growing number of localities are blurring the lines for noncitizens by allowing them to vote in municipal elections… (4) It is true that Democrats have expressed a desire to turn non-citizens into voters.”

Advertisement

Related: The Weekend Update: The Debate and the Damage Done

So, what does the bill do? Johnson explained in a thread on X/Twitter that the legislation requires state election officials to verify citizenship before providing voter registration forms, mandates proof of citizenship to register for federal elections, and accepts various documents to ease the registration process for citizens. It also gives states access to federal databases to remove noncitizens from voter rolls and confirms citizenship for those lacking proof. Additionally, it directs DHS to consider removal proceedings for noncitizens registered to vote and ensures naturalized citizens are notified of their voting rights.

Who could oppose such commonsense legislation to protect our elections? The Democrats, of course. 

Elon Musk weighed in on the proposed legislation by reposting Johnson's thread on X. He dubbed those who oppose it "TRAITORS," and then rhetorically asked what the punishment for treason is.

Advertisement

The punishment for treason in the United States, as laid out in 18 U.S. Code § 2381, is the death penalty, or a minimum of five years in prison. Also, they are to be fined no less than $10,000 and rendered constitutionally ineligible to hold office in the United States.

I'm perfectly okay with Democrats who oppose election integrity being barred from holding office. How about you?

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ELON MUSK ELECTION INTEGRITY

Recommended

New Biden Campaign Nightmare: Is Dementia Joe Losing His Filter? Athena Thorne
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Antifa Goes Down Edition Victoria Taft
Oh, the Irony: Leftists Fret That Trump Would Refuse to Leave the White House. Meanwhile… Athena Thorne
Did Politico Just Admit Biden Is Selling Access and Influence? Matt Margolis
White House Gave Radio Host Questions She Was Allowed to Ask Biden — and He Still Gaffed It Up Robert Spencer
Kamala Harris Is Why We Should Stop Glossing Over the VP Slot Ashley McCully

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Florida Man Friday: Two Karens Meet in a Parking Lot...
‘Cognify’: The ‘Prison of the Future’
WATCH: Joe Biden Disses Young Black Woman at Rally and You Can’t Help But Feel Bad For Her
Advertisement