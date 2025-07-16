The Morning Briefing: The Great Trump Tariff Tizzy of 2025 Has Gotten Quiet

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Cadbrumum had been doing some innovative things with Hostess snack cake-inspired weavings for itinerant aestheticians.

Advertisement

When President Trump rolled out his tariff plan last April, the shrieks of dismay were coming from both sides of the political aisle. Everyone on social media was a newly-minted international trade expert and preaching economic gloom. Even people who had voted for Trump were getting in on the panic. I found that truly bizarre, because he had vigorously campaigned on tariffs, providing a historical basis for his plans.

At the time, I wrote on more than one occasion that I wasn't getting bent out of shape about the tariffs because, again, it was something he campaigned on and I voted for. Despite having a gargantuan ego and being rather known for my arrogance, I readily admitted that the self-made billionaire president might know more about how to generate revenue than I did.

Trump was very open on the campaign trail about how the tariff situation would play out. He said it would be difficult at first, but that the long-term rewards would far outweigh the short-term pains. For a couple of days there, it seemed as if only a handful of people remembered that.

When President Trump announced the tariffs in the Rose Garden he called it Liberation Day. Most people acted more like the apocalypse was upon us. That was three-and-a-half months ago. The sky hasn't fallen, the economy hasn't collapsed, and it would appear that Donald Trump still knows a thing or two about negotiating deals.

Advertisement

This from Catherine:

Revenues from Donald Trump’s tariffs have hit record highs as of the start of this month, as the president announced more tariffs, especially on hostile countries. Tariff revenues reached a record level of $113 billion, representing a significant financial boost and hitting a new high for this year, Fox Business reported. Democrats, who prefer taxing Americans to tariffing foreigners, have bewailed the tariffs nonstop, but Trump’s optimism about the revenues seems to be justified so far. We need fewer taxes on Americans and more tariffs on belligerent nations that hate the USA. And companies that dislike the tariffs should bring operations back to America. A June 30 press release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) previously boasted that the majority of the tariff revenues collected this year are due to Trump‘s tariffs, with which he is leveling the international trade playing field and penalizing hostile countries.

Again, I was out of my depth about the whole tariff thing, but 14 weeks seems like a pretty quick turnaround time for the pain to start going away. The people who were the loudest about doubting Trump back in April are probably even more surprised than I am. I can't be sure, because they're not talking much about tariffs anymore.

In fact, if you're wondering why the mainstream media is suddenly obsessed with the Epstein garbage, it's a safe bet that this has something to do with it.

Advertisement

Some are willing to admit that they may have been a little hasty in criticizing Trump and the tariff approach. My RedState Katie Jerkovich writes that Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone has had quite the turnaround, going so far as to say that Trump could be remembered as "one of our best presidents ever." This is after railing about Trump getting bad advice when he announced the tariff plan.

Catherine mentioned that the president is using tariffs to penalize hostile countries. He recently hit Russia with a whopper of a 100% tariff threat if the country doesn't agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine within 50 days. My friend Stephen Green writes that it's put a bur under Putin and Co.'s saddle.

This ultimatum, like everything else tariff-related, is not something that I'm going to try and second guess. As I have written many times, Trump seems to have thought things out well in advance for his second go at the presidency. He's methodical, not whimsical, and he's good at his job.

Everybody with me now: this is what we voted for.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

HIRED.

Advertisement

Collie gets sheep through the gate in under a minute pic.twitter.com/n4VrkAZrly — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 15, 2025

PJ Media

Me. The Kamala Harris-ing of Gavin Newsom Is Underway

VodkaPundit. The Kremlin Sure Woke Up Cranky After Trump's Ultimatum

Either These Guys Were Very, Very Lost, Or They Were Up to No Good

Gavin Newsom's Four Hour, Curse-Filled, Gaslighting Interview Previews His Presidential Campaign

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Rep. Hank Johnson Drops a New Epstein Protest Song, and I'm Murdered

Trump Announces 'Landmark' Indonesia Trade Deal

#WINNING. Trump’s Tariff Revenues Reach Record Highs

I Love the Smell of Dem Panic in the Morning. It Smells Like Schiff (and Other Slimers).

VIDEO: Islam's Obsession With 'White Woman

John MacArthur, Tireless Voice for Truth, Enters Eternity

Against All Expectations, Georgetown University Actually Does the Right Thing

One Nation, One Language: Why Declaring English Isn’t Bigotry—It’s Common Sense

What Trump Knows About Superman

WATCH: A Reporter Tried to Corner Trump and Then Regretted It

Whew. Professor Wins Case: Classical Music Isn’t Racist

Adam Schiff Faces Federal Criminal Referral Over Alleged Mortgage Fraud

Townhall Mothership

WEIRD, HUH? Iranian Nationals Caught at U.S.-Canada Border Amid Rising Sleeper Cell Fears on U.S. Soil

First Judge Nominated by Trump in Second Term Confirmed by Senate

Advertisement

No lie detected. Trump: AOC and Jasmine Crockett Are 'Low IQ'

UK Government Used Gag Order to Conceal Secret Evacuation of 24,000 Afghans Under 'Operation Rubicon'

Washington State Goes Full 'Big Brother' With New Requirement for Gun Stores

Cam&Co. Good News for Gun Owners in Budget Bills

Probably his breath, too. Newsom's Second Amendment Comments Completely Cringeworthy

And Now for a Word From Presidential Hopeful Shimmy Shimmy Coco Bot Jazz Hands...

Dershowitz: There Is No Epstein Client List, And Don't Blame the DoJ

Hilarious 'Then' vs. 'Now' Reddit Posts From Fired State Department Employee

Breaking: Senate Takes Critical Procedural Vote on Rescissions Package (Updated)

New: Trump and Abbott End Run Around Democrat 2026 Hopes, and a Total Freak-Out Ensues

Who Are Your Neighbors? Chinese Buyers Are Purchasing More Than US Farmland

'When You Made a Mistake…': Billionaire Home Depot Founder Does 180 on Trump's Tariffs, Presidency

LOL, whatever. Chris Cillizza, Bulwark Writer Bullish About Mark Cuban Being the Dem Nominee

Axios: MAGA Convinced Shadowy Forces Are Working to Undermine Its Every Gain

No TACO TUESDAY! Arizona Mexican Restaurant Owner Arrested for Employing and Harboring Illegal Aliens

VIP

Are Chip and Joanna the Latest Bud Light?

The Death of the Public Library Has Nothing to Do With Cuts in Government Funding

Advertisement

I Don't Think I'd Ever Want to Raise Kids in This State

The Internet Buried NPR Years Ago. The Washington Post Just Forgot to Notice.

They Said Trump Was Losing Support. Reality Says Otherwise.

Woke California Bishop Tells Illegals Not to Come to Church in Case of ICE

Around the Interwebz

Never tell him the odds! Harrison Ford Lands First Emmy Nomination At Age 83

Chinese firms rush for Nvidia chips as US prepares to lift ban

What’s Really in Floodwater—and Why It’s More Dangerous Than You Think

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/15/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR WEDNESDAY, JULY 16, 2025





In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: WSJ

Radio: ABC

Secondary Print: Washington Times

New Media: NOTUS



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT greets the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain

Stakeout Location

Open Press



11:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



11:45 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain

Cabinet Room

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bill Signing Ceremony

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media may request credentials here

Sign-up link closes Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 10:00 AM



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Dinner with the Prime Minister of the State of Qatar

Red Room

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.