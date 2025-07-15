Trump Announces 'Landmark' Indonesia Trade Deal

Donald Trump has made another favorable trade deal with a country that was reluctant to open up its market to the United States.

Trump excitedly announced the deal on Truth Social, proudly stating, “This landmark Deal opens up Indonesia’s ENTIRE MARKET to the United States for the first time in History.” The announcement came as U.S. tariff revenues reportedly hit record levels. Tariffs not only bring in money but force countries to renegotiate unfair trade policies against America.

In his Tuesday post, Trump wrote, “This morning I finalized an important Deal with the Republic of Indonesia after speaking with their Highly Respected President Prabowo Subianto.” He added details about the deal: “As part of the Agreement, Indonesia has committed to purchasing $15 Billion Dollars in U.S. Energy, $4.5 Billion Dollars in American Agricultural Products, and 50 Boeing Jets, many of them 777’s.”

Ordinary Americans will benefit from the deal too, he argued, if they are in the farming or fishing industries, because Indonesia will finally be willing to buy food products from American sellers that they have never bought before. “For the first time ever, our Ranchers, Farmers, and Fishermen will have Complete and Total Access to the Indonesian Market of over 280 million people,” Trump wrote.

Importantly, Trump has not entirely removed tariffs, but Indonesia has agreed to a rate, the president stated. “In addition, Indonesia will pay the United States a 19% Tariff on all Goods they export to us, while U.S. Exports to Indonesia are to be Tariff and Non Tariff Barrier FREE.” If this agreement lasts, that’s a pretty big deal, extremely favorable to the USA.

Trump added, “If there is any Transshipment from a higher Tariff Country, then that Tariff will be added on to the Tariff that Indonesia is paying. Thank you to the People of Indonesia for your friendship and commitment to balancing our Trade Deficit. We will keep DELIVERING for the American People, and the People of Indonesia!”

In comments to reporters at the White House on July 15, Trump was equally enthusiastic about the new deal. “They are going to pay 19% and we are going to pay nothing,” he said, referring to Indonesia. “I think it’s a good deal for both parties, but we will have full access into Indonesia.”

The Washington Examiner explained why the 19% tariff was preferable for Indonesia than the alternative:

Under Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs from April, Indonesia was poised to be tariffed at 32%, with the president doubling down on that rate last week in a letter extending the deadline for a trade deal to be made from July 8 to Aug. 1… Trump similarly announced a trade deal between the U.S. and Vietnam on social media earlier this month under which Vietnamese imports would be tariffed at 20%. That would have been a decrease from Vietnam’s Liberation Day tariffs of 46%.

Trump made a deal with the UK as well. The EU and Brazil are currently still fighting with Trump, however.

As for the Indonesia deal, cue the Democrat hysteria in five, four, three, two…

