VIDEO: Islam's Obsession With 'White Woman'

Raymond Ibrahim | 1:03 PM on July 15, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

The following video examines longstanding Islamic perspectives on white women, tracing attitudes from early Islamic texts and scholars — including references dating back to Muhammad — to contemporary developments in Europe. It explores how white women have historically been sexualized and stereotyped as inherently promiscuous or objects of conquest within Islamic discourse. 

Advertisement

By analyzing both historical writings and modern social realities, the video sheds light on the persistence of these narratives and their cultural and social implications today. This is a critical exploration of a complex and sensitive topic. Viewer discretion is advised.


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! 

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

Read more by Raymond Ibrahim

Category:

COLUMNS

Recommended

The Kremlin Sure Woke Up Cranky After Trump's Ultimatum Stephen Green
Dershowitz: Trump Isn't Hiding the Epstein Creeps; These Two People Are Kevin Downey Jr.
Professor Wins Case: Classical Music Isn’t Racist Catherine Salgado
Adam Schiff Faces Federal Criminal Referral Over Alleged Mortgage Fraud Matt Margolis
Here’s What the Left Doesn’t Want You to Know About the Inflation Report Matt Margolis
Gavin Newsom's Four Hour, Curse-Filled, Gaslighting Interview Previews His Presidential Campaign Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

How to Get Out of the Epstein Mess: President Trump Has 3 Options
John MacArthur, Tireless Voice for Truth, Enters Eternity
Melania's Bracelet
Advertisement