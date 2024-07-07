New Biden Campaign Nightmare: Is Dementia Joe Losing His Filter?

Most Americans have watched a treasured grandparent or beloved friend slip into the cruel twilight of dementia. The slow brain death affects everyone differently and can be heartbreaking in its symptoms. Yet there are certain universal signs that the sufferer is losing brain function. These can include changes in alertness and attention, problems with movement and posture, stiffness, confusion, false memories, and even hallucinations.

Advertisement

"President" Joe Biden has exhibited nearly all of these markers in recent years. Whether his symptoms are caused by Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, or Lewy body disease or some other cause entirely can only be determined by in-depth cognitive and neurological assessment — tests that he has bluntly refused to undergo. (Donald Trump, on the other hand, regularly gets cognitive exams as part of his health screenings. His most recent one occurred less than a year ago, and the supervising physician reports he did "exceedingly well" on it.)

Another, less-talked-about symptom of neurodegenerative disease can be the loss of one's social inhibitions. While older people sometimes acquire a "screw it" attitude and become more blunt in their speech or behavior, in some cases, "losing your 'filter' can be a sign of something more serious, such as damage to the frontal lobes due to a brain injury or stroke, or a neurodegenerative condition such as frontotemporal dementia."

From The Conversation:

This could involve losing their normal inhibitions, disregarding social conventions and other socially inappropriate or embarrassing behaviour. However, these changes are completely out of character and are typically accompanied by other symptoms such as rigidity, loss of empathy, apathy, difficulties with reasoning and judgement, overeating or unusual food preferences and declines in self-care and personal hygiene.

Advertisement

I've personally seen two elderly male acquaintances struggle with this condition as they lived with Alzheimer's disease. In both cases, the men would say wildly inappropriate things, apparently forgetting that one simply didn't behave like that in public. But they had lost their inhibitions and said whatever came to their deteriorating minds.

In Biden's case, there is a history of dismissiveness (if not not outright racism) of black Americans. As a senator, he was tight friends with several openly racist and separatist southern Democrats. In 2015, he was shocked to discover that black men (Barack Obama in this case) can be "articulate," "bright," "clean," and "nice-looking."

In 1991, Biden chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee during its racially charged attempt to destroy Clarence Thomas and keep him off the Supreme Court.

Throwback to 1991 when Clarence Thomas called then Senator Joe Biden out on the circus hearing he was running!

Legend. pic.twitter.com/aJL3Oqc5yG — Kat™ The Hammer ⚒️ (@KatTheHammer1) January 20, 2024

Over time, Biden managed to teach himself to do better at acting like he believed blacks to be equal to whites. But he still lapsed, patronizing black voters and talking down to them, as though they lived on a Democrat vote plantation. During President Obama's 2012 re-election campaign, then-VP Biden told a racially mixed audience that Mitt Romney would "put y'all back in chains." During his own 2020 reelection run, Biden told Charlamagne tha God's listeners that "if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black."

Advertisement

Related: Oh, the Irony: Leftists Fret That Trump Would Refuse to Leave the White House. Meanwhile…

At Biden's appearance in Wisconsin on Friday, his team picked out a pretty, young black woman among the attendees. They plucked her from the back row, put a sign in her hands, and placed her in the front row so her dark complexion would help break up the sea of white faces.

It gets worse. The black girl was pulled from the back row and placed up front where cameras could see her. She was nothing more than a political stunt for Biden to gain appeal with black voters, and he ignored her. pic.twitter.com/bKYzgCsHBi — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) July 6, 2024

When the Big Guy finally emerged to glad-hand and take selfies, the poor woman, who had waited patiently for her selfie with him, was dismayed to discover that she had become invisible. Her face in this video is one of the saddest things I've seen in a long time:

Smitten black girl rejected by Biden who instead stopped to take selfies with old angry white women. pic.twitter.com/iKWM52AMeP — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) July 5, 2024

Note: In the AP photo at the top of this article, Biden is shown in a warm embrace with the nasty white Karen next to the shunned black woman. This biddy had just been nagging the young lady about holding her sign up too high.

Advertisement

As Biden deteriorates, he is likely to have an even more difficult time adhering to the social skills required for a person in his position. Dementia patients tend to lose their recent learning first, so that they increasingly revert to the memories and behaviors of their youth. Good luck to the Biden campaign in containing their candidate's life-long dismissal and underestimation of black Americans.