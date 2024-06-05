The Morning Briefing: Merrick Garland's KGB Is Keeping America Safe From Pro-Life Grandmas

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Esmehwerl never would reveal the inspiration for her semi-successful "Traditional Folk Motörhead Clog Ensemble."

Advertisement

Attorney General Merrick Garland spent some time Capitol Hill on Tuesday, sparring with Republicans who, once again, were expressing their extreme displeasure with the way he does business but not really doing anything about it.

Welcome to the United States of America's never-ending nervous breakdown.

Garland took umbrage with any suggestions that his Department of Justice has morphed into a vindictive goon squad that is motivated by exacting punishment upon the American Left's political enemies.

Gosh, wherever would we get an idea like that?

There's enough stink in the Garland DOJ to be smelled at the International Space Station. His "How dare you!" attitude is the kind of smug arrogance usually seen in mob bosses who like to pretend that they're legit and also think they're untouchable. As the chief law enforcement officer in the land, Garland obviously is untouchable for now.

One of the few things that the Republican Red Trickle majority in the House has been good at is the rough questioning of various unsavory characters in the Biden administration, including Garland and his chief attack dog, FBI Director Christopher Wray. As we have discussed many times here, nothing happens beyond the questioning, but it is good to get some of this stuff on record.

The Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee did have a good go at Garland yesterday. Lincoln has video of a lot of it in this post, but he also covered something that really gives away the Garland DOJ priorities:

Advertisement

Assistant Director Michael Nordwall of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division commented, “Today, the final defendant was sentenced in an elaborate conspiracy by 10 people to intentionally and forcibly block patients and workers from accessing a reproductive health clinic while streaming it live online. The FBI will not stand for anyone who violates federal laws causing destruction, injury, and violent attacks like this one. We are dedicated to protecting the rights of all Americans to safely access medical services and ensuring providers can perform their duties freely.” The Daily Caller reports that Harlow is 75 years old. She is wheelchair-bound and suffers from Hashimoto's disease and back pain that requires her to use a wheelchair. She is hardly the picture of a fiery, dangerous activist. Her attorney asked the judge for leniency, as did her husband, John. He told the court, “I feel like Paulette is dying. In my heart, I think she’s having a hard time staying alive.”

Paulette Harlow is the hardened criminal from the "elaborate conspiracy" that Nordwall was referring to. She was sentenced to two years in prison. At age 75. We're meant to believe that she could "forcibly block" anyone from doing anything.

Since the desiccated husk of Joe Biden began occupying the Oval Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been far more interested in going after pro-life activists who pray outside of abortion clinics than they have ferreting out illegal aliens who might end up killing cops.

Advertisement

Garland may bristle when people say that the Dept. of Justice is politically motivated and that there are protected classes but the evidence is everywhere.

The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media have adopted a talking point to push back on that accusation. This is from my friend and colleague Matt Vespa at Townhall:

Bolduan tried to neutralize this point of a biased Biden DOJ by claiming this same department is putting Hunter Biden on trial. That dog won’t hunt, either. We know the only reason why this trial is happening is because congressional Republicans unearthed damning evidence, specifically that the Biden DOJ had interfered in IRS investigations into the president’s son. These revelations were brought forward by whistleblowers, IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler. A sweetheart plea deal, which would have granted Hunter blanket immunity, was nearly closed until these two agents delivered their credible and damning testimony. It’s only then that the Biden Justice Department deep-sixed the deal.

That was from a CNN appearance. There was obviously a directive from on high at CNN, because ultra-hack Oliver Darcy wrote an article making the same easily-disproven point about Hunter Biden at CNN.com yesterday. Because their base is that stupid they naturally assume that everyone is.

As I recently wrote, the Democrats are already everything that they say they fear about Trump. Even if he did end up trying to do what they say he will if he's elected again, he couldn't possibly make the Dept. of Justice more lawless and corrupt than it is right now.

Advertisement

If he does manage to overcome all of the lawfare and get elected, I would imagine that the DOJ will be the first place he cleans house and cleans up.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

The little baby 😭 pic.twitter.com/0CReNWUBRF — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 3, 2024





SFK of the Day

The Most Delusional Paul Krugman Headline in the History of Delusional Paul Krugman Headlines

"Before we get into the meat of this lunatic missive of Krugman's, I would just like to point out that the very notion that Biden has a success that could be downplayed is bat**** crazy. Call your therapist, professor, you've got issues that need to be dealt with. You may want to hit up a neurologist while you're at it."



Shot of Vodka

Even the MSM Can't Hide How Stupid Biden's Ceasefire Plan Is

"The nice thing about being an opinion writer is that I get to tell you just how stupid something or someone is with every archly chosen word. To see the straightlaced Wall Street Journal do it, even if somewhat slyly, atop a straight news article tells you everything you need to know about how (un)seriously even the MSM takes Biden these days."



PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Maybe a Bunch of White Guys Can Save the Washington Post — Maybe!

Advertisement

Israelis Weigh in on the State of the War Against Hamas

Pandemic Fraud Juror Got a Bag Full of $120,000 and a Promise of More if She'll Acquit

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. 20 Years Ago Today: Killdozer Smash

75-Year-Old Woman Given Prison Time for Abortion Protest

She Had Fans? Kathy Griffin Says She Lost a Third of Her Fans Over Trump Severed Head Photo

Why We Can't Trust Open AI to Protect Us From a 'Dangerous Technology'

Lock 'em both up! Looks Like Team Biden Is Trying to Sway Hunter’s Jury

MLB Bans Player for Life for Betting on Baseball

LOL! Fani Willis Won’t Be Happy About This

Will a New York Court Force Trump to Give Up His Firearms?

LIVE RESULTS: D.C., Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota Go to the Polls

Minority Report: Leftists Nervous That Some POCs Aren't Onboard With the Trump Narrative

Prager. America Has Its First Show Trial

Townhall Mothership

Fox News Brought the Receipts When Biden's Crew Attacked Him Over This Story About Trump

Here’s the Aspect of the Trump Verdict That Caused a GOP Rep and a CNN Host to Clash

Perv. Book Publisher Encourages Teachers to Provide LGBTQ+ Books for Kids As Young As Preschool

Despite White House's Opposition, House Passes Roy's Bill Sanctioning ICC With Bipartisan Vote

New York Gun Laws Continue to Punish the Law-Abiding

Cam&Co. Kansas Man Regains Gun After Year-Long Legal Fight With Police

Biden Defense Attorney Throws Hallie Biden Under the Bus

Advertisement

Your city on Democrats. Another City, Another Doom Loop

Was the 'Digital Divide' a Good Thing After All?

California Electricity Rates: I See What You Did There

Biggs Absolutely Levels Garland, Blows Up the Excuses Not to Turn Over Hur Audio

New York City Building More Public Potties, Because All of the City's Other Problems Are Solved

LOL. Hilarious: Joni Ernst Nails Biden With What May Be Best Hot Mic Moment Ever

Cool. NBC News: Ex-Intel Officials Warn That Trump Could Weaponize US Spy Services

I love it when they fight. ACLU Announces It Will Sue Biden Over Border Executive Order

Rep. Matt Gaetz Grills Merrick Garland on the DOJ's Involvement in the Trump Trial

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Summer Music List: Top Ten 'Summer' Songs

Hatred Is a Business, and Business Is Booming for Democrats

Tiananmen Massacre Anniversary: America, Don’t Surrender Your Guns

What to Make of the GOPs ‘Three-Pronged’ Strategy Against the Weaponization of Justice

A Look at the Cataclysmic Wreckage From Media-Predicted Trump Trial Riots

Driven by His Rabid Base, Biden Goes After 'Felon' Trump

Another Trans Crime You Didn't Hear About

Are Republicans Really ‘Less Likely’ to Vote for Trump Post-Verdict?

Around the Interwebz

‘Walking With Dinosaurs’ Returning To BBC & PBS After 25 Years

Advertisement

Zoom CEO envisions AI deepfakes attending meetings in your place

What Is a Gift Horse, and Why Shouldn’t You Look Inside Its Mouth?

Bee Me

Fauci Says He Never Locked Anything Down And Has Never Heard Of COVID https://t.co/yiJmodMKda pic.twitter.com/7CxQ4RWGfs — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 4, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

The end of this scene still cracks me up.