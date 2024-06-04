Looks Like Team Biden Is Trying to Sway Hunter’s Jury

Matt Margolis | 1:59 PM on June 04, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial began Monday morning in Delaware, and by the end of the day, attorneys chose a jury of 12 with four alternates. Some of the jurors selected have raised eyebrows, including one juror who admitted to being acquainted with the first lady and having met Joe Biden at various events. 

Hunter is, of course, on trial for lying on a federal form when he purchased a revolver in Delaware in 2018, claiming to have not been a drug user when all evidence (including his own memoir) says that he was. After previously planning to plead guilty as part of a sweetheart plea deal that U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected, Hunter went on to plead not guilty. 

It’s a small miracle that this trial is even taking place, and we can thank Judge Noreika for that. 

But is Joe Biden trying to influence the outcome? It sure looks like it.

Last month, we reported that Joe Biden visited Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriend and Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden. The visit raised eyebrows because it was completely out of the blue, save for the fact that Hallie Biden is a witness in the case against Hunter Biden.

But now there’s a question if Joe Biden is also trying to sway the jury. 

For starters, there’s the statement Biden released on Monday, in which he obligatorily separated himself from the case, sang Hunter's praises, and played the addiction card.

And then there’s the fact that Biden took another day off from being president to stay in Delaware on the first day of the trial — where the trial is taking place. According to Miranda Devine, something is particularly troubling about that.

The president flew into Wilmington, Del., on Sunday night, where his 54-year-old son’s felony gun trial begins Monday, and will spend the whole day there with no official duties.

Joe Biden’s looming presence in the strange small city leaves nobody in any doubt of the message he is sending to Delaware special counsel David Weiss, the prosecutors, the judge, and the jury pool being chosen Monday: You mess with my son, you mess with me. 

It’s all very subtle, in a flagrant way, much like Joe’s impromptu visit to Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau and former lover of Hunter, just nine days before his son’s trial, at which she is the star witness for the prosecution. 

It was Hallie who threw Hunter’s new handgun in a trash can in October 2018 out of concern for his drug-addled mental state, creating a ticking legal time bomb that would propel him into court six years later. 

It was Hallie who found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his truck. Hallie, 50, even shared his crack addiction for a time, amid multiple drug rehab efforts.

There are other not-so-subtle efforts by Biden to influence the jury, as Devine noted that "conspicuous Hunter sightings alongside his father have accelerated in the last two weeks.” She cites Hunter Biden frequently appearing at the White House and attending high-profile events. Hunter also regularly travels with his father on Marine One and Air Force One and is often part of the presidential motorcade, complete with his own Secret Service detail. 

Recently, observers spotted Hunter riding a bike with his father in Rehoboth. Hunter was even at a state dinner in May, where Hunter, despite his legal issues, mingled with Attorney General Merrick Garland, and that wasn’t even the only time Hunter hung out with his dad’s wingman at the Justice Department.

Something doesn’t feel right about any of this. Joe Biden's handlers know exactly what they are doing by keeping him in town, having Hunter Biden tag along with his daddy all the time, and even making statements to gaslight the public. It sure does look like they're trying to influence public perception and intimidate the jury. 

And it could work.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

