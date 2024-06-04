LIVE RESULTS: D.C., Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota Go to the Polls

Like a beloved television show that jumped the shark and has now grown tiresome, the 2024 primary season drags on.

Sorry, I meant: welcome to the latest week of PRIMARY SEASON 2024! [cue applause]

This week, voters in five states will make their presidential and congressional choices: Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota. Montanans will also vote for a slew of statewide races. Additionally, Democrats in the District of Columbia (Is that a redundant phrase? Asking for a friend.) will vote for their presidential candidate as well as choose their non-voting member of the House.

A couple of interesting races are happening in the Garden State. Matt reported on Monday that embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has registered as an independent candidate in the Senate race, which makes Rep. Andy "Totally Not the Guy Who Sang 'Rock Me Gently'" Kim (D-N.J.) the presumptive favorite to win. In New Jersey's 8th District, Menendez's son, Rep. Rob Menendez (D-N.J.), is in a tight battle to keep his seat — will the stank of his dad's corruption hurt him?

In Montana, Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) should easily beat his opponent Mary Todd (not Lincoln), while 86-year-old Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) should wipe the floor with her challenger Kelly Mikel Williams, whom she trounced by 81 points in 2022.

Polls close in D.C. and New Jersey at 8 p.m. Eastern, in Iowa, New Mexico, and South Dakota at 9 p.m. Eastern, and in Montana at 10 p.m. Eastern. Check out the latest results below, courtesy of our friends at Decision Desk HQ, and, as always, count on us to bring you the best coverage of this election season and its aftermath.

