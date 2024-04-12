The Morning Briefing: Poor OJ Never Found Nicole's Real Killer

Top O' the Briefing

Those who have been reading me for a while probably knew that I was going to have to riff on OJ this morning. Hey, it's Friday, let's skip war, illegal alien crime, and economic turmoil as we head into the weekend. As long as Joe Biden is president there will be plenty of all of that waiting for us on Monday.

OJ Simpson was far and away the most famous acquitted murderer in my lifetime, and I've been around for a while. You know, even if he had been convicted, he'd still be the most famous murderer since I've been alive. Sure, John Wayne Gacy and Ted Bundy had higher body counts, and Jeffrey Dahmer's victims were also meal prep, but none of them had the seemingly endless soap opera effect that OJ had.

There's also the fact that he was already famous when he may or may not have almost decapitated his ex-wife.

I lived in Los Angeles for most of the '90s but the OJ drama all happened during a brief period when I moved back to Tucson. You didn't have to be there though. Once Juice got into that white Bronco for the slowest car chase in LA local news history, the nation was hooked. I had a gig at Bally's in Las Vegas that night and I was almost late to the first show because I was glued to the coverage.

For almost a year and a half after that, anything involving OJ was Must See TV. Of course, this was before streaming.

The news of OJ's death really perked up social media. Let's be honest, not many people believe that he was innocent. I'm sure some do, but I've never met any of them. The dark humor memes were plentiful yesterday.

Advertisement

There were a couple of very interesting hiccups in media reports of OJ's demise, including this one that my colleague Ben Kew covered at RedState:

Summarizing his life, CNN reporter Stephanie Elam appeared on the brink of suggesting that many people just wanted to see a black man get away with murder:

Oops.

That's true though. Most of the people who were happy to see him acquitted didn't think he was innocent.

Our sister site Twitchy shared some choice responses to The New York Times' sympathetic eulogizing of Simpson, like this one:

Nicole Brown-Simpson and Ronald Goldman have left the chat. — Telepathic Bunny Comics (@TelepathicBunny) April 11, 2024

Matt wrote a story yesterday about a real faux pas at the Los Angeles Times. A Times writer wrote "Trump" instead of "Simpson" when describing the latter's release from prison after serving nine years for robbery and kidnapping.

The names are so similar. It's a mistake anyone could make.

Here's Matt's assessment of that:

While this may not seem like a big deal, I think it's obvious that members of the media are just itching to write stories about Trump being found guilty and going to prison, and when they write stories about anyone with legal troubles, their brains immediately go to Trump. That's the kind of media we're dealing with right now. That's what we're up against.

Even when it's not about Trump, the fever dream compels them to make it about Trump.

Advertisement

Mainstream media coddling of OJ is nothing new. When he was charged with the murders the MSM only then discovered that Simpson had been charged with domestic violence five years earlier. Prior to that, the only "news" organization that had reported on it was The National Enquirer.

OJ Simpson may be gone, but the memes will be with us forever. Kind of.

Have a great weekend, everyone.

