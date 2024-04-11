Blizzard Alert: Seattle Snowflakes Meltdown Over Dance Troupes' American Flag Shirts

A women's dance crew was booted from a dance convention in the deep blue city of Seattle for wearing shirts that made a small group of worryguts feel "triggered and unsafe." The offensive tops were American flags.

Advertisement

JUST IN: An all female dance group were kicked out of the Emerald City Hoedown in Seattle because their American flag shirts were considered “offensive and triggering” to audience members.



The group was told that they’d be boo’d and yelled at before going on, but when this… pic.twitter.com/R04feStvjX — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) April 11, 2024

So much for "tolerance."

The patriotic dance squad took heat a mere 30 minutes after arriving at the Emerald City Hoedown.

Lindsay Stamp, the co-captain of the Borderline Dance Team, claims that a "small percentage" of milksops bellyached about the shirts and somehow related them to the Israel-Hamas war and "transgender issues."

FACT-O-RAMA! If you don't count suicide, the number one killer of transgender people is former intimate partners, not conservatives in MAGA hats. Islam believes that "homosexuality is one of the greatest of crimes, the worst of sins and the most abhorrent of deeds."

The Borderline dance team was told that they'd have to replace their Stars and Stripes uniforms with something else, such as their street clothes, which many had not brought with them.

Advertisement

The team's Facebook page told the story:

At first we were told we would just be boo’d, yelled at and likely many of them would walk out. This did not deter us. But then we were given an ultimatum. Remove the flag tops and perform in either street clothes (which most didn’t bring as they traveled there in their uniforms) or they would supply us with ECH [Emerald City Hoedown] shirts from years past… Or, don’t perform at all, which effectively was asking us to leave.

The team took a vote and decided unanimously that they'd rather not perform than remove their patriotic attire due to the tears of a small grumble of chinless wonders.

FACT-O-RAMA! A group of maggots is referred to as a "grumble."

The Borderline team wasn't the only group of true Americans to get the boot from the dance convention. A group called "West Coast Country Heat" was sent packing for the same "crime" of wearing patriotic clothing.

"Our friends, West Coast Country Heat, who were also scheduled to dance for the convention that evening also did not perform as they too proudly don the colors of our country in the same spirit of patriotism that we do," a statement from the Borderline Dance Team declared. "Both of our teams stood in solidarity and put actions to words."

Advertisement

The Rain Country Dance Association, the LGBT group behind the dance convention, had this to say on Facebook:

Hi y’all! After the close of another amazing Hoedown weekend, we know there are some questions about the Saturday night performance line-up. We appreciate y’all giving us the time to clear up misunderstandings and address the situation with people directly involved. We will be posting a follow-up statement later this week once we are able to have those conversations.

No follow-up appeared as of Thursday.