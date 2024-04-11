Los Angeles Times Makes Embarrassing (and Telling) Typo in O.J. Simpson Obit

On Thursday morning, we learned that the former football star, O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995 but later found liable for their deaths in a civil trial, had died of cancer at the age of 76. According to the statement from his family, he was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

Those of us old enough to remember his murder trial, dubbed the "Trial of the Century," can remember how it dominated the news cycles and stoked racial tensions in America. While polls at the time showed that most people believed him guilty, they also showed significant racial divisions in perceptions of his guilt or innocence.

In writing about the news, I was lucky enough to find a comprehensive obituary from the Los Angeles Times that went into extraordinary detail about his life, career, and legal troubles. As I was reading it, something that I think is worth mentioning caught my attention. Here are the final paragraphs of the Los Angeles Times obituary, which discusses his role in the robbery of memorabilia dealers Bruce Fromong and Alfred Beardsley:

Simpson was arrested three days later on charges including armed robbery and kidnapping. At his trial, there were empty seats in the courtroom. At his sentencing, Simpson was contrite. “In no way did I mean to hurt anybody, to steal anything from anybody. I just wanted my personal things,” he told the judge after hearing his sentence. Then, with wrists shackled to a chain around his waist, he was taken to his cell. Long before the city woke up on a fall morning in 2017, Trump walked out of Lovelock Correctional Center outside Reno, a free man for the first time in 9 years. He didn’t go far, moving into 5,000-square-foot home in Vegas, with a Bentley in the driveway. The media had been told he’d be released the following day, so he had the desert morning to himself as he was driven toward Las Vegas. It was a final trick play for a man who’d spent a lifetime running away from trouble.

That's right: according to L.A. Times writer Elaine Woo, O.J. Simpson was arrested for robbery, but it was Donald Trump who served time for nine years. I know the mainstream media really wants to believe that Trump is guilty of whatever bogus crime they can conjure out of thin air, but I'd love to know how she went from writing about O.J. Simpson to putting Trump's name down. The last time I checked, they looked nothing alike.

Of course, the typo has since been fixed, but you can still see it in an archived version of the story.

While this may not seem like a big deal, I think it's obvious that members of the media are just itching to write stories about Trump being found guilty and going to prison, and when they write stories about anyone with legal troubles, their brains immediately go to Trump. That's the kind of media we're dealing with right now. That's what we're up against.

