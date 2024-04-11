Forget 'Fundamental Transformation.' Today's Dems Want to End America.

When Barack Obama was campaigning for president in 2008, he was fond of saying that he wanted to "fundamentally transform America." He wasn't always upfront about the specifics, but when we read between the lines, we knew what he was talking about. Steeped in Chicago radicalism, Obama wanted to push America hard toward socialism.

Seven years after Obama left office, the Democrat Party has abandoned Obama's vision of "fundamentally transforming" that nation and instead wants to end America. I know you're thinking that I'm making a melodramatic statement, but let's explore why it's true.

For starters, the left has put all its chips in on abortion. It only took a couple of decades for leftists to go from "safe, legal, and rare" to "shout your abortion." Killing babies has become a rite of passage for left-wing women, and pushing abortion is now a non-negotiable talking point.

We can argue for days about whether the pro-life movement is moving too far too quickly after Dobbs, but at the same time, we can all agree that the Democrats have gone as radical as they can on abortion. To wit, when was the last time you saw a pro-life Democrat? It has become important to the Democrats to advocate for abortion as much as possible because fewer babies mean fewer future Americans (and potential Republican voters).

Another way the Democrats are aiming to destroy America is with the transgender movement. The LGBTQETC movement in general is antithetical to human flourishing because gay and lesbian couples can't naturally produce children, but the transgender movement is even more pernicious because gender transition puts transgender individuals at high risk for infertility. Democrats don't care that transgender people are messes of chemicals, wrong hormones, and fake body parts, and they definitely don't care that they're rendering thousands of individuals unable to have children.

The border crisis is yet another example of how today's Democrats want to do away with America as we know it. I'm not a "replacement theory" guy, so I'm not going as far as to say that the left is trying to replace Americans with foreigners, but there's a nefarious idea at play with these open borders.

Allowing so many foreign nationals to flood into the country brings in many potential new voters, and the Democrats are gambling on these illegal aliens voting Democrat as soon as they're able to. I'm shocked that we haven't seen more pushes for amnesty for the millions of illegals who have flooded in, but one thing is for sure: the Democrats haven't made any efforts to assimilate these people and encourage them to acclimate themselves to the American way of life.

The Democrats aren't just trying to undermine America through population and demographics; they're also trying to undo the principles that make America what it is. Leftists will never back off from gun control, and we've witnessed time and time again how soft Democrats are on crime.

But the principle most under assault in the U.S. these days is free speech. This move began under the Obama administration when his IRS went after conservative organizations, but the Biden administration and its cronies in Big Tech have turned the suppression of speech into an art form, labeling anything that bucks its narrative as "disinformation."

You can't speak out against what's going on in this country without the left attacking you. During COVID-19, leftist authoritarians tried to quell your freedom of expression and assembly if you didn't line up for the vaccine and its endless boosters. If you speak up against letting kids undergo transgender treatments, the left says you want kids to die. If you stand up for the unborn, you're anti-woman. If you advocate for Judeo-Christian values, you're a Christian nationalist.

The left wages its biggest battles against conservative media. Outlets like PJ Media face an uphill battle for advertising dollars on a daily basis. We have to tiptoe around certain subjects based on the threat of demonetization. Social media suppresses our articles as well, and it's all part of the left's efforts to suppress any content that stands in the way of left-wing narratives and Democrat power.

