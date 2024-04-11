Alabama Nail Bomber Looks Exactly How You Imagined

On February 24, a nail bomb went off outside the Alabama Attorney General's office in Montgomery. You probably didn't hear about it outside Alabama (howdy, Ala. readers!) since nobody was injured by it.

Advertisement

"In the early hours of Saturday, February 24, an explosive device was detonated outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office building in Montgomery. Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be leading the investigation, and we are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately," said AG Steve Marshall.

Just recently they nabbed the guy responsible, and he looks exactly like you were probably thinking. Kyle Calvert is a self-described "trans nonbinary" and Antifa militant who vandalized other government buildings before setting and detonating the bomb early in the morning of February 25, the day after Alabama's controversial in-vitro fertilization rule was handed down by the State's Supreme Court.

The Post Millennial provided a bit more detail, noting that, per a U.S. Attorney's memo, "That device had the characteristics of an IED, and Calvert added a substantial number of nails and other shrapnel to increase its destructive capability."

Calvert also posted on TikTok expressing support for Hamas, equivocating them to the patriots who fought for American independence and the South Vietnamese during the Vietnam War (which is weird because you would think as a leftist he would support the North, but this is Antifa we're talking about).

Advertisement

Breaking exclusive: Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, the Antifa member suspect arrested over a nail bombing of the Alabama Attorney General's office, is trans nonbinary. Federal prosecutors have requested the court detain Calvert without bond because he is extremely violent and… pic.twitter.com/TjPP5q47SR — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2024

Trans Antifa member and terrorism suspect Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, of Irondale, Ala., posted a video on social media showing off his extensive Antifa propaganda before allegedly carrying out a nail bombing at the office of @AGSteveMarshall. Federal prosecutors warn that if… pic.twitter.com/RDW5EHB4iD — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2024

Despite this, an exact motive has not been determined yet, although Calvert was a weirdo in general, as Alabama.com described.

Calvert supposedly never made eye contact with or spoke to anyone at work (with his latest job lasting just over a week), always wore black, and had mental health issues related to violent impulses.

"I am impulsive by nature in some way that can often be violent, or my impulses are violent. Some might call those intrusive thoughts, some might just call them violent impulse[s]. I think too often we do not talk about how difficult it is for violent people to overcome that[violent impulses]," Calvert said in a video on social media.

Advertisement

The guy is looking at a minimum of five years in the clink and a maximum of 20 with no possibility of parole and is currently being held without bond.

Calvert almost reminds me of this lovely fellow our resident funnyman Kevin Downey Jr. wrote about earlier this month named Jason Lee Willie, who openly threatened to kill and molest people's kids online as a "trans woman." But since he was in Illinois, they let him go after two days since he didn't threaten a specific school.

However, he did get arrested again, pleading guilty to one of 14 charges as a plea deal getting him five years behind bars.

For Our VIPs: Trans Beast Threatens to Assault Kids, Shoot Up School, Has Manly Wrist Slapped by Feds

Tell me again how these people just want to be left alone.