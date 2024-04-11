Chinese Immigrant Wrecks Gun Control Argument With One Question

A Chinese immigrant emphasized to activist David Hogg what the Founding Fathers knew so well — that violating the right to keep and bear arms is the first and most vital step for any would-be tyrant.

It is interesting to note that Hogg’s Leaders We Deserve PAC is currently involved in a scandal over reports that it spent almost half of the money it raised ($1.4 million) in 2023 on travel, consultants, and legal fees but less than $235,000 on its actual alleged mission of helping get Gen Z candidates elected. Hogg not only has no understanding of how guns are necessary to maintain freedom, but he appears to be a thorough hypocrite.

David Hogg survived a horrific school shooting by hiding in a closet, even as fellow student and JROTC cadet Peter Wang, a football coach, and a teacher died helping save others. Ever since then, Hogg has been using that legitimately tragic experience to win academic prestige and national fame, with one of his prime hobby horses being “gun control” instead of addressing crime’s root causes. “Gun control” doesn’t prevent criminals from having guns, and it certainly does not prevent the government from imposing tyranny, which is what a Chinese immigrant pointed out to Hogg.

Lily Tang Williams spoke up during an event featuring Hogg in New Hampshire, starting off by quoting her state’s motto. “Welcome to my ‘Live free or die’ state,” she said. “Actually, I am a Chinese immigrant who survived Communism. And under Mao, you know, 40 million people were starving to death after he sold Communism to them, and 20 million people died — murdered during his Cultural Revolution.”

Chinese immigrant destroys ‘gun control’ argument with one question pic.twitter.com/djYxEL0rMU — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) April 11, 2024

The late Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictator Mao Zedong was by far history’s worst mass murderer, with up to 65 million deaths laid at his door. Even today, the CCP continues to practice genocide against ethnic and religious minorities in China. Unfortunately, the unarmed Chinese population cannot fight back against government forces. That’s the point Williams wanted to make to Hogg.

Williams continued with a simple question for Hogg, “So my question to you, David, is that — can you guarantee me, a gun owner tonight, our government in the U.S., in D.C., will never, never become a tyrannical government? Can you guarantee that to me?” Hogg, rather surprisingly, returned the honest answer, “There’s no way I can ever guarantee that any government will not be tyrannical.”

Williams then provoked appreciative audience laughter with the reply, “Well, then the debate on gun control is over because I will never give up my guns. Never. Never. And you should go to China to see how gun control works for [the] dictatorship of the CCP.”

The Biden Department of Justice recently launched another ominous gun-grabbing project to confiscate guns from anyone they deem “pose[s] a threat.” It’s only the latest of years of Biden administration and Democrat attempts to trample the Second Amendment.

Yet nine out of ten mass shootings between 1998 and 2022 happened in gun-free zones, and “gun control” is a massive failure wherever it is implemented in America. In Chicago, for example, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, residents have a 1-in-15 chance of being shot by the age of 40.

As Thomas Jefferson observed, confiscating citizens’ guns only benefits potential criminals. And, as Jefferson’s fellow Founder George Mason noted, disarming the populace is the best way for tyrants to enslave their people.

Williams lived it — the absolute and nightmarish tyranny of a Communist government over a people who cannot defend themselves. With the level of CCP infiltration in America and increasing Marxism in our government and institutions, the U.S. is heading down the same alarming path. But to achieve that authoritarian transformation, the American Marxists must confiscate our guns.