The Morning Briefing: Can the GOP Finally Figure Out GOTV?

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

The battle over issues for the 2024 election is going to be fierce and loud. Republican candidates will hopefully be leading with Joe Biden's border nightmare. In an effort to deflect from Biden's hideous record on everything, the Democrats will be reflexively belching out their various euphemisms for abortion, hoping to frighten women into voting for their fossil.

Elections are about more than issues though. They're about how well individual campaigns and national parties execute the fundamentals. I will freely admit that I've had my frustrations over the years with how the Grand Old Party goes about that. The party was particularly awful under Ronna Romney McDaniel's extended reign of ineptitude.

After helping McDaniel get elected to a fourth term as RNC Chairwoman, Donald Trump got her tossed from the job and ushered in new management. It was like some bizarro reboot of "The Apprentice," with a healthy dose of nepotism.

And it just might work.

Athena wrote a post yesterday that offers some hope that new RNC co-chairs Michael Whatley and Lara Trump are properly focused:

Bartiromo asked Whatley where the GOP would allocate the funds from the massive haul. "We are going to spend every single dollar that we raise on two key critical core missions for the RNC, which are getting out the vote and protecting the ballot," replied the chair. "And we're going to make sure that we are focusing on the battleground states and districts where we need to be competitive and making sure that every dollar that we raise is going to be putting lead on target." Let's pause for a moment to appreciate the clarity and correctness of that strategy. This is what we on the right have been clamoring for: election integrity and matching the left's massive ballot-harvesting machine (whenever it's legal to do so).

Saying all the right things is important, comforting, and easy to do. This is an important step though. Too often in the past, the RNC leaders haven't even been able to do that.

Let's deal with the election integrity efforts first, then I'll wrap up with my thoughts on Get Out the Vote (GOTV).

Both Whatley and Trump went into great detail about the RNC's plans, including the addition of a new "election integrity division." They're focused on making sure they've got people around for all of the ballot counting. Things were very questionable when it came to the counting in 2020, especially in Philadelphia.

It's a start.

GOTV was alluded to briefly in the interview, but I think it deserves the lion's share of attention. Traditionally, Republican GOTV efforts have ranged from laughable to almost nonexistent. Conversely, the Democrats are brilliant at it. A joke about them getting even getting dead people to the polls writes itself here, but they're quite adept at getting living voters there too.

While I am encouraged that Whatley and Trump are discussing GOTV, I can't help but be skeptical. In August of 2012, I asked then RNC Chairman Reince Priebus about the Republicans' GOTV plans for the election. He looked my in the eye and said, "We're gonna crush 'em."

What they did was roll out a barely tested system called ORCA that was a monumental failure. It may have worked better if more testing had been done and bugs had been worked out, but they really weren't prioritizing it.

There's nowhere to go but up for the Republican Party when it comes to getting out the vote. Trump is going to need the party to be firing on all cylinders in November. This would be a great year for the RNC to get its GOTV house in order.

Everything Isn't Awful

#FloridaWoman

Most normal woman in florida: pic.twitter.com/QsGFplTxu8 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 9, 2024





Arizona Supreme Court Allows Territorial-Era Abortion Ban to Stand

"There are a lot of Republican voters who think that the party should relax its stance on abortion in the interest of political expediency. Honestly, if the GOP becomes the "Abortion Lite" party, I'm out. The Democrats have gone so far left on everything that I'm not a fan of compromising with them anymore. Each capitulation by the Republicans drags the country closer to the edge of the leftist cliff."

Shot of Vodka

Hamas Just Begged Israel to Finish It Off

"Netanyahu forgot his Macbeth: 'If it were done when ’tis done, then ’twere well it were done quickly.'

I'm not trying to Monday Morning Quarterback here, but perhaps it didn't need to be this way. A quicker war would have meant higher casualties but better odds of rescuing the hostages."

Advertisement

Advertisement

