This Is the Dumbest Thing We've Heard From a Dem Since Hank Johnson Said Guam Would Capsize

Paula Bolyard | 4:31 PM on April 09, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Remember when Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) said he was worried about Guam tipping over? 

Speaking about a potential military buildup on the Pacific island in 2010, Johnson said, "My fear is that the whole island will become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize." 

It's taken nearly 15 years for us to see a dumber comment than that from a Democrat congressman—and trust me, there have been a LOT of contenders. 

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), formerly on the House Space, Science, and Technology Committee, speaking to supporters ahead of Monday's solar eclipse, waxed poetic idiotic about the moon. 

In her best Kamala-esque I-have-no-idea-what-I'm-talking-about voice, she said, "Sometimes you've heard the word full moon, and sometimes you need to take the opportunity just to come out and see a full moon... that complete rounded circle..." 

Well, at least she got that part right. The round moon is really roundly rounded. 

But then she added that the moon "is made up mostly of gases."

Who knew? We thought it was made of Swiss cheese. 

"The sun is a mighty powerful heat, and it's almost impossible to go near the sun," she added. 

Almost impossible, but not quite. 

"The moon is more manageable," she noted, adding that NASA going back there soon, perhaps to float around on all that fluffy gas that constitutes the largest object in the Earth's night sky. 

The moral of the story? Remember this the next time Lee claims, "Climate change is real and poses a significant threat to the future of the only planet we have" — and point out to anyone who is listening that the Democrats are not the party of science. 

Paula Bolyard

Paula Bolyard is the editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter/X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

