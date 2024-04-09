Texas Farmers Plead With the Biden Regime to Stop Being So Racist

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, but this is 2024, and it’s a whole new ballgame. Discrimination on the basis of race and sex is back with a vengeance, and it’s a big business these days, enforced at the highest levels. Now, however, some farmers in Texas are fighting back.

Just The News reported Sunday that “a group of white farmers in Texas is asking a federal judge to block the U.S. Department of Agriculture from using race, gender or other ‘socially disadvantaged’ traits to determine who gets disaster and pandemic farm aid and how much, arguing the agency’s current administration of eight emergency funding programs is unconstitutionally discriminatory.” It’s not surprising that they would have to go to court to try to get justice on this issue. After all, if even the solar eclipse was racist, what isn’t racist these days?

The Biden regime apparently does not believe that discrimination against the group that everyone agrees is the source and summit of evil in the world today (you know, white folks) constitutes anything that violates the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The Texas farmers contend that “USDA gives more money to some farmers based on” membership in demographic groups that the regime favors.

“USDA does this,” they contend, “by first defining farmers who are black/African-American, American Indian, Alaskan native, Hispanic, Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, or a woman as ‘socially disadvantaged.’ Then, it provides farmers who qualify as socially disadvantaged more money for the same loss than those it deems non-underserved, along with other preferential treatment.”

Nor does this involve just a handful of people. The farmers state that Old Joe and his henchmen have sunk no less than $25 billion of our money into “disaster and pandemic aid approved by Congress for farmers in eight programs,” but not just any farmers: they’ve “devised a system to make awards based on race, gender or other ‘socially disadvantaged’ traits.”

In our age of absurdity, the farmers are forced to point out what should be obvious to everyone: “When natural disasters strike, they don’t discriminate based on race and sex. Neither should the Department of Agriculture.” Well, sure, but if eclipses can be racist, so can earthquakes, fires, floods, and the like.

The farmers are accordingly asking a judge at the U.S. District Court in Amarillo, Texas, for an emergency injunction “to stop any additional awards from being made on the basis of race and gender.” They remind the court that “the Constitution promises equal treatment to all Americans regardless of their race or sex. It also promises the separation of powers. USDA broke both promises through the disaster and pandemic relief programs challenged here.”

Indeed, and let’s be serious. This is 2024, not 1934. The idea that farmers who are “black/African-American, American Indian, Alaskan native, Hispanic, Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander,” or female are “socially disadvantaged” is beyond ridiculous. The UDSA’s favoring of these groups is the only significant discrimination that is going on here, and it’s going in the other direction. The farmers’ case should be open and shut. But nowadays, nothing can be taken for granted, least of all common sense.

This case has larger implications as well. It is yet another manifestation of the animus against white people that has become widely accepted in America today and of the identification of all the world’s evils (or at least those that cannot be attributed to “toxic masculinity”) with “white supremacy.”

This is all part of the nation’s abandonment of its Judeo-Christian foundation and of the deeply rooted cultural assumptions that developed from that foundation. The farmers are able to sue for their Constitutional rights because the framers of the Constitution were largely men who believed that the dividing line between good and evil did not pass between one group of people and another but was found within every human heart.

It used to be taken for granted in America that no group of people could be characterized as all good or all evil. That basic understanding has been lost and has been replaced by the Marxist assumption that human society is a perpetual struggle between the oppressor and the oppressed. This cannot, and will not, end well.