Old Joe Biden Bangs Another Nail Into the Coffin of the Claim That He Is a Christian

If you thought March 31 was Easter Sunday, think again, heretic. And no, I’m not referring to the fact that for, Orthodox Christians, Easter falls this year on May 5. Those who celebrate Easter on March 31 are heretics from the standpoint of the Biden regime’s favored religion, which is worlds away from Old Joe’s ostentatious and hollow Roman Catholicism. March 31, you see, is the Transgender Day of Visibility.

As Matt Margolis noted, Biden chose Good Friday to proclaim the big day. Matt asked: “Did he have to issue this proclamation on Good Friday? There’s no established standard that proclamations are issued on Fridays, so why issue proclamations acknowledging a variety of different days and months without acknowledging a holy holiday celebrated by millions of Americans?” Indeed. It’s as if Old Joe wanted to rub in the fact that the Transgender Day of Visibility falls on Easter Sunday this year. Unsurprisingly, the White House issued no proclamation regarding Good Friday and has not yet done so for Easter, either.

Now, as bad as the Biden regime is, it is not quite so bad as to act intentionally to place the big mental illness Day of Visibility festivities smack dab on Easter Sunday. Those who pay attention to such things know that March 31 is always the Transgender Day of Visibility, or at least has been since 2010. That was the year when trans advocate Rachel Crandall, according to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), “created TDOV in response to the overwhelming majority of media stories about transgender people being focused on violence. She hoped to create a day where people could celebrate the lives of transgender people, while still acknowledging that due to discrimination, not every trans person can or wants to be visible.”

Wait a minute. It’s “discrimination” that makes some “trans persons” reluctant to be “visible”? Yet we’re constantly told that “trans persons” don’t actually want to be visible at all. The whole mindset behind rage about “misgendering” is that we’re not supposed to notice a man who is pretending to be a woman; we’re supposed to assume he is an actual woman and behave accordingly. So why should people who are deluded into thinking they’re of the opposite sex want a “Day of Visibility” at all? They should want a Day of Invisibility.

And speaking of invisibility, that’s a good description of Old Joe Biden’s Christianity, except when he hauls it out in pursuit of votes. “Each year on March 31,” GLAAD asserts, “the world observes Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) to raise awareness about transgender people.” Well, no. “The world” doesn’t celebrate the Transgender Day of Visibility. The government and a small minority of the people of the United States and some Western European countries do, and Canada tags along as always, and that’s about it. In many areas of the world, the idea of celebrating this particular mental illness would be greeted with amusement and disgust.

GLAAD is likewise wrong about how this day is celebrated “each year.” That has only been true for fifteen years at most, while Christians have been celebrating Easter for two thousand years. Couldn’t pious Old Joe have noticed that Roman Catholics and Protestants were celebrating Easter on March 31 this day, and moved the Transgender Day of Visibility?

That possibility was almost certainly not even broached in the Biden White House. If anyone there even noticed the congruence of Easter and the transgender shindig, he or she or they or xe likely regarded it with glee, as another opportunity to rub American Christians’ faces in the left’s cultural hegemony. If either one of these great feasts was going to have to move, it would have to have been Easter, just so we all know who is boss in America today.

Nevertheless, it is also virtually certain that the Resurrection of Jesus Christ will continue to be celebrated many, many years after the Transgender Day of Visibility has been relegated to the dustbin of history and is generally regarded as what it really is: a symptom of the twenty-first century West’s cultural, spiritual and moral decline.

In the meantime, the fact that the Transgender Day of Visibility falls on Easter Sunday, and is the subject of a presidential proclamation while Easter remains unmentioned, is yet another indication of the real religion of Old Joe Biden and those around him. Although Biden and some others are professing Christians, they actually bow down and worship the gods of this age: libertinism, self-indulgence, and raw power.