Biden Celebrates Transgenderism on Good Friday

March 29, 2024, is Good Friday, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the White House website. A slew of presidential proclamations were posted to the site Friday, including a Proclamation on Cesar Chavez Day, a Proclamation on Arab American Heritage Month, and several others, but, as of this writing, no proclamation acknowledging Good Friday.

Joe Biden often boasts about his Catholic faith and his regular church attendance, yet acknowledging this holy day for Christians was apparently beneath him.

Making the omission even worse is that one of the proclamations issued on Friday was for the so-called Transgender Day of Visibility — which, I regret to inform you, is apparently a thing, even though it is completely wrong and unnecessary.

"On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives," Biden's proclamation begins. "I am proud that my Administration has stood for justice from the start, working to ensure that the LGBTQI+ community can live openly, in safety, with dignity and respect. I am proud to have appointed transgender leaders to my Administration and to have ended the ban on transgender Americans serving openly in our military. I am proud to have signed historic Executive Orders that strengthen civil rights protections in housing, employment, health care, education, the justice system, and more. I am proud to have signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, ensuring that every American can marry the person they love."

Can it get any worse? You betcha. Biden continued his gushing over transgenderism by insisting that transgender Americans "are part of the fabric of our Nation."

"They deserve, and are entitled to, the same rights and freedoms as every other American," Biden continued, "including the most fundamental freedom to be their true selves."

Biden went on to attack efforts to protect children from the transgender cult:

But extremists are proposing hundreds of hateful laws that target and terrify transgender kids and their families — silencing teachers; banning books; and even threatening parents, doctors, and nurses with prison for helping parents get care for their children. These bills attack our most basic American values: the freedom to be yourself, the freedom to make your own health care decisions, and even the right to raise your own child. It is no surprise that the bullying and discrimination that transgender Americans face is worsening our Nation’s mental health crisis, leading half of transgender youth to consider suicide in the past year. At the same time, an epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, especially women and girls of color, continues to take too many lives. Let me be clear: All of these attacks are un-American and must end. No one should have to be brave just to be themselves.

Biden recently came under fire for promoting the false narrative that 16-year-old Nex Benedict committed suicide because she'd been targeted by bullies because she identified as non-binary — an imaginary self-identification that means absolutely nothing.

"Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back," Biden added.

Transgender Day of Visibility is not until March 31. Did he have to issue this proclamation on Good Friday? There's no established standard that proclamations are issued on Fridays, so why issue proclamations acknowledging a variety of different days and months without acknowledging a holy holiday celebrated by millions of Americans?