Joe Biden Promotes Fake News About 'Nonbinary' Teen Nex Benedict’s Suicide

It should come as no surprise that Joe Biden’s White House is attempting to keep a bogus narrative alive because it suits their political agenda.

"Jill and I are heartbroken by the recent loss of Nex Benedict,” Biden said in a statement released Thursday. "Every young person deserves to have the fundamental right and freedom to be who they are, and feel safe and supported at school and in their communities. Nex Benedict, a kid who just wanted to be accepted, should still be here with us today."

Nex Benedict was 16 years old when she committed suicide on February 8, a day after she was involved in a bathroom brawl at her school. This was roughly five weeks ago. Perhaps now is a good time to ask why Joe Biden is only now releasing a statement about her, especially since the liberal media has been trying to blame Republicans and anti-transgender legislation for her death for weeks. But we’ll get to that later.

"Nonbinary and transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know,” Biden, the commander-in-chief of the U.S. armed forces, continued. "But nobody should have to be brave just to be themselves. In memory of Nex, we must all recommit to our work to end discrimination and address the suicide crisis impacting too many nonbinary and transgender children."

"Bullying is hurtful and cruel, and no one should face the bullying that Nex did,” Biden continued. "Parents and schools must take reports of bullying seriously. My prayers are with Nex’s family, friends, and all who loved them – and to all LGBTQI+ Americans for whom this tragedy feels so personal, know this: I will always have your back."

Liberals have been pushing a fake narrative about this story from the beginning. For a while, the story being pushed was that she’d been beaten to death in the bathroom in an anti-LGBTQ hate crime because Nex “identified” as “nonbinary."

This, of course, wasn’t true.

Surveillance footage from Owasso High School moments after Nex Benedict was allegedly beaten to death in an anti-LGB/TQ+ hate crime shows her walking on her own from the nurse’s office to the principal’s office and then leaving the school with a guardian.



I’m not a doctor or a… pic.twitter.com/qBQvNOxN0H — Storm (@stormrobinson) February 24, 2024

The next narrative that blows up in the face of the facts is that Nex had a history of being bullied by the girls who assaulted her. Her own words prove that the narrative is false and that, contrary to what has been widely reported, she is the one who instigated the brawl.

Nex Benedict describing the incident in her own words:



The girls didn’t have a history of bullying her as has been claimed in several articles. They had never even seen each other before the incident. She assaulted them first because she thought they were laughing at her. Nex… pic.twitter.com/dQmCQzTqKd — Storm (@stormrobinson) February 24, 2024

So, let’s recap the facts here. There's no evidence suggesting she was targeted due to her identifying as the made-up “nonbinary” or that she took her life because of bullying. She also had no prior connection with the other girls involved in the fight and was the one who initiated it. Biden’s statement gives an entirely false impression of what happened in this case.

Without a doubt, this is deliberate. This is the first statement released by the White House about Nex Benedict’s tragic death, and while it is perhaps connected to the release of the medical examiner’s report indicating she died from suicide, it seems the White House aims to divert attention from the Laken Riley story by exploiting Nex Benedict's death.

Will Biden start citing Nex Benedict in his campaign speeches? Will this be the next thing he blames Republicans for? It won’t shock me if he does.