But for Michigan, Joe?

In the classic 1966 film “A Man For All Seasons,” Thomas More, the Chancellor of England and patron saint of the witty and apposite quip, finds himself besieged by ambitious young men hoping he will appoint them to a lucrative and prestigious position. One of them, Richard Rich, eventually betrays More and receives as his reward the position of attorney general for Wales.

Soon afterward, More, on trial with Rich as one of his accusers, sees the emblem of his new office and says, “Why Richard, it profits a man nothing to give his soul for the whole world... but for Wales?” A nearly identical question can now be asked of Old Joe Biden: “Why Joe, it profits a man nothing to give his soul for the whole world... but for Michigan?”

As Stephen Green noted Monday, “it’s official. Under Joe Biden, this country has taken sides against the country trying to defend itself from a genocidal organization that murdered 1,200 civilians — plus other little niceties like kidnapping children and raping women to death.” Old Joe did this by refraining from having the U.S. veto a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Israel. A ceasefire in Gaza would allow Hamas to survive. It would amount to a massive Israeli defeat and could lead to the ultimate demise of the Jewish state.

And so with this, the Biden regime’s betrayal of Israel, about which I’ve written many times (most recently here) is complete. As Stephen pointed out, the regime’s support for the jihad against Israel is now out in the open. And it’s all so that Old Joe can be assured of the Muslim vote in November, which could make the difference for him in several key swing states.

This has been coming for a long time. The far-left and Muslim leaders began threatening the Biden regime just weeks after the Oct. 7 jihad massacre; the only surprising aspect of what has happened since then is that it took so long for the regime to turn on the only free society in the Middle East and America’s most loyal ally anywhere.

Nihad Awad, executive director of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), who infamously said that he was “happy” about Hamas’ Oct. 7 jihad massacre of 1,200 Israelis, declared at a November pro-Hamas rally: “No cease-fire, no votes. No votes in Michigan, no votes in Arizona, no votes in Georgia, no votes in Nevada, no votes in Wisconsin, no votes in Pennsylvania.”

These were, of course, the states that allowed Old Joe to pretend to be president over the last three years. Awad concluded: “No votes for you anywhere if you don’t call for a ceasefire now.” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Ramallah) added: “The American people won’t forget. Biden, support a ceasefire now. Or don’t count on us in 2024.”

Now Old Joe can rest easy. He has allowed the UN to demand that Israel essentially surrender since that is what the effect of a ceasefire would be. Now Biden can count on Tlaib, Awad, and their friends, and that’s all that matters. For Michigan, he has betrayed a friend of the United States and once again given aid and comfort to the enemies of this nation, as well as to those of Israel.

For Michigan, he has sold his soul. Was it worth it?

No one in the White House or the Biden regime’s State Department is giving it a moment’s thought, but what would happen if Israel is forced to accept a ceasefire? Hamas will live and will fulfill its vow to inflict many more jihad massacres of the magnitude of Oct. 7 upon Israel. A Palestinian state will be established, which will become a new base for even more jihad attacks against what remains of Israel. The weakening and possible demise of their foremost target will mightily embolden jihadis everywhere, and they will focus with new vigor on massacres in Europe and the U.S.

The end result of the Biden regime’s betrayal of Israel on Monday could turn out to be not only the demise of Israel but of the United States itself. In their madness to keep control of the goose that lays the golden eggs, Biden regime apparatchiks are busy killing the goose itself, and appear neither to have noticed or cared that such an outcome could result from their self-serving recklessness.

America, as strong and robust as it still is, cannot forever endure the misrule of a corrupt traitor class. Could the United States itself be lost? And for Michigan?