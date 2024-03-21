Biden Regime Considering New Move to Stab Israel in the Back and Hand Hamas Victory

The Biden regime is in a tough spot. Its far-left base is enraged over its ongoing ostensible support for Israel. Instead of acting with integrity despite the electoral cost and standing by a loyal ally in its time of need, the regime is making a series of moves to betray Israel and give aid and comfort to its enemies.

Now it’s mulling over a step that would constitute the biggest betrayal of all and would hand victory to the Hamas jihad terror group. For the unprincipled Biden regime apparatchiks, it’s all about winning in November.

The New York Sun reported Monday that Old Joe and his henchmen are “reportedly considering leaving Israel short of the armaments it needs to fight Hamas.” The veiled threat was there on that same day, during the callow but thoroughly indoctrinated National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s White House press briefing. A reporter reminded Sullivan that “the deadline for Israel to comply with the National Security Memorandum 20 is coming up on Sunday,” and asked him: “Has Israel responded in writing?”

National Security Memorandum 20 is not exactly a venerable cornerstone of American foreign policy. It is only a few weeks old, dating from Feb. 8. It seeks, among other things, to “prevent arms transfers that risk facilitating or otherwise contributing to violations of human rights or international humanitarian law.”

Given the fact that Biden issued it during a time when Israel was being falsely accused of massive human rights violations and when the Biden regime was under heavy pressure to betray Israel or face a massive loss of votes from Muslims and their allies in November, this memorandum has the look of a trap that was being laid and is about to be sprung now.

Sullivan answered: “So, first, when you say ‘to comply,’ what they have to do by Sunday is just provide credible and reliable assurances that they will abide by their international obligations, not obligations we’ve imposed upon them, but — but obligations they have freely accepted with respect to international humanitarian law, which, of course, includes not arbitrarily impeding the flow of humanitarian assistance where they can control that. So, I cannot tell you today — confirm today that they have provided that. Obviously, as you said, they have several more days before they have to do so. And we anticipate that they will.”

So Israel had, as of Monday, not yet complied with a new rule the Biden regime just made up, that arms sales can only go to nations that respect “international humanitarian law.” Israel does respect this law; when independent observers have dubbed the IDF “the most moral army in the world.” The international outrage, however, is growing against the Jewish state. Hamas is eagerly fueling that outrage, fabricating casualty numbers before a world that has been all too eager to be fooled, and even preposterously claiming that Israel was conducting a “genocide.”

Meanwhile, you will be absolutely unshocked to learn that Old Joe’s new rule is being applied selectively. The Sun notes that “In reality, arms are sold to foes and allies alike in all five continents, with little notice of rights violations. Mr. Biden urged Congress last month to approve the sale of F-16s to Turkey, even as it massacres Kurds in Iraq and Syria.” No one asked Jake Sullivan at Monday’s press briefing if arms sales to Turkey would be cut off.

Related: White House and Netanyahu Agree They Want Hamas Defeated. Or Do They?

This is just the latest in a growing series of indications that the Biden regime is abandoning Israel and pulling for a Hamas victory. After threats from Nihad Awad of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Gaza City) to withhold the Muslim vote if the regime doesn’t betray Israel, the regime began doing just that, step by step, in slow motion, sending $100 million to Gaza and $10 billion to Hamas’ financiers, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and putting ever-increasing pressure on the Netanyahu government.

Aside from the monstrous immorality of supporting forces that really do want to commit the genocide that Israel is falsely accused of committing, this is short-sighted in the extreme. What do Biden regime apparatchiks think will happen if Hamas defeats Israel and survives this war? Do they think that the jihadis will be so overflowing with gratitude to the U.S. that they won’t ever strike Americans or U.S. interests? They’re in for a rude surprise.