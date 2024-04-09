Woke Leftists Call the Solar Eclipse Racist, Caused by Climate Change

No, that headline is not satire. It sounds like it, but it's not. That's just how unhinged the radical left has become. Nothing can happen in this world without the left finding a way to play the victim card — and not even rare solar eclipses are exempt.

According to a report from Adam Mahoney at Capital B News, preparations for the rare celestial event "disrupted life for many Black folks living in the state’s largest metro areas of Austin, Dallas, and Houston."

I guess the message here is that white people in the path of totality weren't also disrupted by preparations for the event. Are we supposed to believe that the path of totality targeted predominantly black areas nationwide? That's what it sounds like the author of this article is suggesting.

As someone who lives in the path of totality of this year's solar eclipse, I know preparations for it were in the works for at least a year. School was canceled out of concerns that traffic would be so crazy that it would take hours for kids to make it back home in the afternoon. There were even reports that cell phone towers would be overwhelmed and gas stations would run out of gas. Of course, a lot of these dire predictions didn't even happen but, with all due respect to my fellow Americans in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, all of us in the path of totality had to put up with disruptions, and I don't think the moon took race into consideration on its journey.

Mahoney then offered this glorious nugget of racial victimization by pointing out that "Neil deGrasse Tyson will host an eclipse watch party in Dallas, as some have used the opportunity to highlight fields — astrophysics and astronomy — that have been mainly out of reach for Black folks. Just 3% of the workforce in these fields is Black."

Of course, implying the eclipse was racist wasn't the only dumb thing said about it.

On Monday, Sunny Hostin, a co-host of The View, blamed climate change for Friday’s earthquake, the upcoming cicada breeding season, and even the solar eclipse.

"All those things together would maybe lead one to believe that either climate change exists or something is really going on," she said.

Not even her co-hosts were completely on board with her claims.

"The rapture is here," Farah Griffin joked. "The rapture is here," Hostin added. "And then, also, I learned that the cicadas are coming." The View hosts debated about their knowledge of the frequency of cicadas. Hostin then concluded that climate change or "something" is happening. "All those things together would maybe lead one to believe that either climate change exists or something is really going on," Hostin said. Behar responded in agreement: "That’s more on point." "Or Jesus is returning," Farah Griffin joked again. Behar then made a distinction between the earthquakes and climate change. "Except earthquakes are not at the mercy of climate change," she said to Hostin. "It's underground. It can’t." "How about the warming of the planet?" Hostin asked. "No, it happens," Whoopi Goldberg explained. "And the eclipse, they've known about the eclipse coming because eclipses happen and they actually can say when these things are going to happen."

How silly must Hostin have felt after that embarrassing display that even her co-hosts couldn't rally behind?