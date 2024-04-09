When You Thought Fani Willis’ Office Couldn’t Get Any Worse, Here Comes a Sleazy Investigator

We’ve had our eyes on Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis here at PJ Media ever since she began investigating whether Donald Trump committed Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act violations after the 2020 election. Since the beginning of the year, we’ve especially shone a light on the corruption in her office.

Advertisement

Many times, we’ve wondered if we’ve plumbed the depths of the sleaziness in Willis’ orbit, but we keep discovering reasons to dig deeper. Back in February, we shared about another RICO case that Willis’ office is handling (Fani loves her some RICO) in which a defense attorney faced arrest for tipping off a defendant about a warrant. That same case has revealed something rather gross that’s going on among the DA’s staff.

“As the YSL (Young Slime Life) RICO trial against rapper Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffrey Williams, and several co-defendants continued on Monday, new details emerged about the conduct of an investigator for Willis' office,” reports Newsweek. “While questioning a female witness identified as A. Bennett on the stand, an attorney for Williams asked about messages that the witness received from a county investigator named Hamilton.”

Bennett revealed to attorney Keith Adams that Hamilton discussed going on a date with her. "Hit me up if you're bored later,” read one text. “We're not gonna talk shop."

"And this is February 7 of 2024, this year, when the investigator for the DA's office is supposed to be talking to you about a case, but in fact, is calling you talking about going on a date. Is that true?" Adams asked Bennett, who affirmed that timeline.

Related: From Fani's Cash Stash to Gangland Attorneys: What's Up With Fulton County's Justice System?

Believe it or not, it gets worse. In multiple other texts, Hamilton called Bennett “Mama.”

Advertisement

Here’s one example that Newsweek gives: "G[ood] m[orning] Mama. Hope you slept well. Again don't come at 1:30. I have a feeling the defense will keep this same witness from yesterday all day again today. I'll give you an update at 3pm. You will most likely go up tomorrow morning. I'll talk 2 u soon."

Bennett told the court that she felt intimidated because Hamilton was hitting on her. At one point she brought her son along with her to a meeting with Hamilton, presumably so that the investigator would stick to business. She also said that other staffers in the DA’s office made her feel uncomfortable, including Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love, whom defense attorneys are trying to get kicked off the case.

What’s fascinating about the craziness surrounding the YSL RICO trial and the corruption that has followed the Trump investigation is that the word “integrity” pops up all over the office’s website. Of course, we all know that saying a word doesn’t make it so.

PJ Media reached out to Willis’ office by email for comment, but nobody replied by the time of publication. If we receive a reply, we will update this article to reflect it.

The prosecution of Donald Trump in Fulton County and the other ridiculous trials are nothing short of political persecution. The left wants nothing more than to neutralize Trump and keep him from defeating Joe Biden in 2024, and don’t kid yourself: Democrats would do the same to any other Republican frontrunner.

Advertisement

That’s why you need news outlets that report the truth — like PJ Media. We’re committed to delivering the truth without fear and often with a generous amount of humor. But we can’t do it alone. We’re not beholden to any corporate sponsors or gazillionaire donors, so we need all the support we can get to keep doing what we do.

That’s where you come in. You can help us expose the left and its ridiculousness by becoming a PJ Media VIP.

What does a VIP membership mean for you? It’s like being part of the cool kids’ club, with access to the comments section, exclusive articles, podcasts, and an ad-free experience at your fingertips.

VIP Gold gives you even more goodies: VIP access to all of the sites in the Townhall family, along with live chats! Our VIPs are a genuine community of people committed to the mission of telling the truth, and we appreciate every one of them.

A PJ Media VIP membership is a tremendous value on its own, but you can use the code SAVEAMERICA to get a 50% discount. Help us take on the left again and again. Become a PJ Media VIP today!