The New, Improved RNC Is Zeroing In on the Right Priorities

I dunno, I'm feeling pretty good about this new, improved RNC. Once Mitt Romney's niece, who presided over a six-year losing streak for her party, finally left, the new co-chairs — Michael Whatley and Lara Trump — wasted no time displaying their competence. They quickly set solid priorities and set up the necessary infrastructure to implement them.

RNC co-chairs Michael Whatley and Lara Trump appeared on Maria Bartiromo's "Sunday Morning Futures" over the weekend, where they elaborated on the steps they're taking to get the country back on track by securing victory in November. The host kicked off the interview by congratulating the duo on Donald Trump's historic fundraiser, which had just netted over $50 million — twice as much as Joe Biden's star-studded New York City fundraiser the previous month. Even the presence of the Lightbringer at Biden's shindig couldn't compete with Trump's fundraising moxie.

Bartiromo asked Whatley where the GOP would allocate the funds from the massive haul. "We are going to spend every single dollar that we raise on two key critical core missions for the RNC, which are getting out the vote and protecting the ballot," replied the chair. "And we're going to make sure that we are focusing on the battleground states and districts where we need to be competitive and making sure that every dollar that we raise is going to be putting lead on target."

Let's pause for a moment to appreciate the clarity and correctness of that strategy. This is what we on the right have been clamoring for: election integrity and matching the left's massive ballot-harvesting machine (whenever it's legal to do so).

If you've read much of my reporting, you know that I am especially passionate about election integrity. COVID-19 supercharged the Democrats' yearslong buildup of dubious harvesting and remote voting apparatus, climaxing in the infamous 2020 election in which basement gimp Joe Biden appeared to receive 81 million votes. And while the Republicans fought valiantly in courts across the country against the unprecedented shenanigans that Election Day spawned, the deck was stacked impossibly against them.

Right on target, Bartiromo tossed the conversation to her other guest. "Get out the vote is important, but ensuring a secure election is what a lot of people want to know what you're doing about. Lara, tell me about that," she prompted.

"[When] you talk about election integrity, it is vital. It is the number one thing that we are focused on, aside from getting out the vote, which of course Donald Trump himself will do for us. People are excited and if they could go vote for him today, they would go do it. We are ensuring that this election, we are leaving nothing to chance," Lara assured Red America. "We never before at the RNC have had an election integrity division. All of our resources we can put into this division as needed. And with a haul like we got last night, with a march like we had, we have the funding now to ensure we can train poll workers, not just have poll watchers; that we can have lawyers in every voting precinct necessary across this country. We are making sure that we leave nothing to chance because we have to understand the importance of this election."

Music to my ears. When Trump unexpectedly won the 2016 election, the swamp was caught off-guard by his victory. But since then, Republicans have been caught off-guard by the lengths to which the left will go to hold onto power. It's nearly impossible to tally up the precedents they shattered, from menacing mobs to the Russia collusion hoax to professional bureaucrats who simply ignored Trump White House directives to raiding a former president's private residence to enforcing obscure, never-used laws to jail enemies to instituting a martial COVID state and completely rewiring how America holds elections.

Now we know better. We know what they're capable of and how they do it. And that puts us in a far superior place to where we were in 2020.

Whatley went into more detail. "[There are] two critical aspects to election integrity," he explained. "First, we've got to make sure that we have the rules of the road in place in every state to ensure a fair election. So we are working with state legislatures, we're working with boards of elections, we're working with Secretaries of State to make sure that we get the rules of the road right and if they're not, we're going to go file lawsuits. We've already filed over 80 different lawsuits in 24 states to make sure that we have the ground ready to go for safe elections. Secondly, we are recruiting and training tens of thousands of observers, and we're recruiting and training thousands of attorneys to make sure that we are in the room whenever a vote is being cast and a vote is being counted."

Lara Trump enumerated the battlegrounds on which the RNC was focusing its efforts, including Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia — "all the battleground states, we're highly focused on. There're 19 key counties around the country we must win in order to ensure Donald Trump becomes the 47th president. We are incredibly focused on doing all that."

Trump then circled back to the battle for election integrity. "Anyone out there who wants to volunteer to do any job whatsoever, whether you're a lawyer [and] you want to volunteer, a person who wants to ensure that we have free and fair elections — which, by the way, every person, Republican, Democrat or Independent, should want in this country — ProtectTheVote.com. Come join us. Come ensure we have free and fair elections because, Maria, quite frankly, if we do not, nothing else ultimately matters. We are not able to call ourselves the United States of America anymore."

You can learn more about the RNC's election integrity efforts at ProtectTheVote.com, including its targeted staffing and lawsuits. You can also go there to sign up to help out — especially if you live in a battleground state.

The new, improved RNC strikes me as much more engaged and serious about actually winning elections, and I'm feeling a lot better about November.

Watch the entire interview here: