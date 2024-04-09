Anti-Israel Protesters Storm Senate Cafeteria

Hey, does this qualify as an insurrection?

Today in the Dirksen Senate Office building, approximately 50 people were arrested for protesting against Israel and the United States' continued support of it (despite Joe Biden's handlers' efforts to the contrary).

Advertisement

Gathering in the cafeteria, they were rattling off how "[the] Senate can't eat until Gaza eats" and other things about children starving in the area. One person had a shirt that said, "Biden's legacy = Genocide."

When security told them to leave or be arrested, one of them said, "This is the house of the people!"

Technically that's the House of Representatives, but they aren't completely wrong since senators are directly elected too since the 17th Amendment was ratified. But that's not the point.

Besides, as I mentioned above, the Biden Administration hasn't exactly been very helpful to Israel in its war to finally snuff out Hamas for good in retaliation for October 7.

As my friend Matt Margolis detailed, Biden's handlers knew that October 7 could happen, denied Iran's bankrolling and involvement in the attack, and have pretty much sought to hamstring Israel ever since, up to and including a requirement that products made in the West Bank be labeled as from there, insinuating that they are from occupied territory.

Things Matt didn't mention include Vice President Kamala Harris's warning of "consequences" for Israel if it invaded Rafah, building a pier to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza by ship without planning how to prevent Hamas from taking it over, sanctioning Israeli individuals, and other actions.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Israel Can't End the War. Only Hamas Can, but It Won't

Then again, the most ardently pro-Palestine people (and by that, they're basically pro-Hamas) already hate Biden enough to vote "uncommitted" for him in Michigan during the Democratic primary in February.

How many voted "uncommitted" instead of voting for him? Try over 100,000.

Then at the end of March, we had a fine fellow named Hamza El Boudali out at Stanford openly saying he would be "happy" if Biden was dead via drone strike or bombing, justified the attacks of October 7, and suggested Hamas would be a far better government body than what we have now.

Just two days later, a pro-Hamas mob up in New York was actively harassing people trying to enter a Biden campaign event and viciously calling them things like "k**e" (or possibly "c**t") and demanding they die, calling them "genocide supporters" and shoving them away.

Of course, those same Michiganders up in Dearborn are already openly chanting "Death to America" in the street, as Robert Spencer also covered earlier.

So maybe the fact that this group of pro-Hamas protesters stormed the Senate cafeteria will finally convince Biden's handlers that they should stop trying to court people who hate this country for their votes in November?

Advertisement

Who am I kidding? Of course, they won't. The Democrats in the Senate probably won't learn from this either, but hey, at least they got lunch and a show today.

Don't expect the FBI or any law enforcement to be worried about this either, because that gets in the way of hunting for January 6ers and traditionalist Catholics.