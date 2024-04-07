Yes, It Has Come to This: They’re Screaming ‘Death to America’ In Dearborn

Old Joe Biden has stabbed Israel in the back in order to try to ensure that he carries Michigan in November, but at least some of the Muslims in the Great Lake State don’t exactly seem grateful. Friday was International Al-Quds Day, an orgy of global victimhood posturing and rage over Israel’s refusal to surrender to the Palestinian jihad, and in Dearborn, rallygoers observing the day demonstrated that if Biden actually cared about the wellbeing of the American people, he would have bigger things to think about in Michigan than the presidential election.

Advertisement

Dearborn’s International Al-Quds Day rally was streamed live on the Facebook page of the Arabic-English news site Dearborn.org. It seems to have been taken down from Facebook, but video of the entire rally is still available as of Sunday afternoon at Dearborn.org. Around the 40-minute mark of that video, as the crowd screams “Free, Free Palestine” and the genocidal “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will be Free,” an activist named Tarek Bazzi came to the podium. What he said should be a matter of grave concern to Old Joe, Merrick Garland, and the FBI — if, that is, anyone can convince them that someone who isn’t a “Jan. 6 insurrectionist” or “white supremacist” should warrant any of their attention.





“We’ve been asked in the past,” Bazzi said, “why are our protests on the International Day of Quds, why are they so anti-America? Why don’t we just focus more on Israel and not talk so much on America? Gaza has shown the entire world why these protests are so anti-America.” Bazzi went on to claim that the U.S. was bankrolling Israel’s war effort and running interference for Israel at the UN; he also referred to Hamas propaganda regarding alleged Israeli atrocities.

Advertisement

Reality had no part in this propaganda display, for if it did, Bazzi would have had to take note of the fact that the Biden regime has betrayed and abandoned Israel both at the UN and in regard to its overall war effort. If Hamas survives this war, it will be because of the tender mercies of Old Joe and his henchmen, who have been doing their utmost to make sure that Israel is unable to succeed in its goal of destroying Hamas, and that Michigan remains comfortably blue come November.

Bazzi, however, clearly wasn’t interested in electoral politics. He invoked the Ayatollah Khomeini and charged that the U.S. was “the backbone of all oppression in the world,” to which the crowd responded with screams of “Death to America” (al-mawt li Amrika). Bazzi showed no reaction, but paused until the screams died down. Then Bazzi brought up Malcolm X, quoting him as saying: “We live in one of the rottenest countries that has ever existed on this earth.”

Bazzi decried the American system, which he characterized as one of exploitation, humiliation, degradation and discrimination disguised as a democracy, and added: “So when they say, ‘Genocide Joe has got to go,’ yes, he’s got to go, he’s gonna go from the White House, pretty soon he’ll go from this world as well, but then who comes next? This is what Malcolm X was talking about when he spoke of the Republican wolf and the Democrat fox. They’re both out to get you. They’re both against you. So they have the system fixed. So that either way you turn, you’re trapped. You’re caught. Until you can wake up and realize that it’s not Genocide Joe that has to go, it’s the entire system that has to go.”

Advertisement

Related: Does Biden Even Know He’s Abandoned Israel?

Merriam-Webster defines sedition as “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority,” but Tarek Bazzi doesn’t have anything to worry about. The last thing the Biden regime is going to do is prosecute, or even investigate, a Muslim in Dearborn in a year when Muslims in Dearborn could make the difference between Old Joe continuing to pretend to be president until he can no longer even articulate words well enough to lie and gaslight the American people, or the dreaded Bad Orange Man returning to the White House.

But which way Michigan votes in November is not what intelligence and law enforcement officials should be thinking about when they watch video of Bazzi’s unhinged rant. They should be asking themselves whether he or anyone in his receptive and sympathetic audience has any intention of living as loyal citizens of the American republic as it is currently constituted, and what the implications of the obvious answer to that question might be. Such considerations, however, would likely take too much time away from their hunt for “insurrectionists,” and would be “Islamophobic” to boot, so this column is where such questions are going to go to die.