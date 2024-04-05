The Morning Briefing: The Illegals Might Be in Control Before the Election

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur has the day off for a regularly scheduled mud bath.

I'll kick things off today with a couple of "Wow, this is a dumpster fire," nuggets, then we can roll into the weekend and put the news in a timeout. I may light a few candles for the Republic.

OK, I'm not really full of existential dread, but I do get cranky.

One of my cousins in Michigan asks me about the border/illegal immigrant/migrant situation here every time we talk now. That just started last year. I've lived near the Mexican border my entire life. I've never had a relative inquire as to whether any border leakage may have made it to my yard. Such is the state of Joe Biden's America.

The escalation of "migrant"-related problems has become impossible for everyone except those in the Biden administration to ignore. Every day brings a new story that sounds like something out of a poorly written crime novel. We're living in that novel though, and as long as Biden is president, the story never ends.

Here's the first of the two incidents we'll look at today, which Grayson wrote about:

Biden's border bloodbath continues, and it's only April. Up in Hamilton, Ohio, a man named Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, drug possession, weapons charges, and obstruction. And yes, he is here illegally (again); one of his charges is having an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold. I say "again" because this Garcia-Gutierrez fellow has been deported from the United States seven times.

Deportation is important. In fact, we need to do more of it. However, as we see from this case, it's not effective if the border is flung wide open and law enforcement is hamstrung by the open borders crowd in Washington. The more sensible — and obvious — approach would be to maybe not let them in in the first place.

Outlandish, I know. I'm a crazy rightwing nutjob.

Donald Trump was excoriated for saying that bad people came into the United States from Mexico when he kicked off his first campaign in 2015. The Democrats love to pretend that the only people coming here illegally are sweet, innocent, and just looking for a better life. They can't advocate for open borders and be honest about the criminal element that they're letting in.

Our second "gem" comes from the esteemed VodkaPundit:

What do you get when eight illegal aliens are caught squatting at a home in the Bronx with guns and illegal drugs after dodging authorities for months? Just one deportation. Maybe. And that's for the illegal (I think) who had previously been caught and released for attempted murder last year after previously having been caught and released at the border. Six of his gun-toting/drug-dealing squatter companions, having been previously caught and released, have already been released this week after being caught again last week — without bail, natch.

The Democrats have gone from refusing to punish people for being in the country illegally to refusing to punish them for any crimes they commit after they're here. OK, there have been some exceptions carved out for murders. Murders that shouldn't have happened in the first place.

Now, had any of the above-mentioned people wandered into the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Biden administration would be petitioning to have them drawn and quartered.

Biden isn't even in the vicinity of getting control of this situation. He doesn't really want to be. The Dems are trying to mint a new voting bloc overnight.

We may want to look into getting a president who's willing to build a border wall.

Everything Isn't Awful

Maybe I'm not completely dead inside.

He came back to say thank you.. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/s6LNI7ZVCI — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 4, 2024





SFK of the Day

Election 2024 Will Be an 'Abortion vs. Border' Battle That the GOP Needs to Learn How to Fight

"Of course they have to go with that. What else are they going to do, run on Biden's record? Even Joe Biden is going to have to distance himself from Joe Biden in this election. On the issues, the only thing that Democrats have is trying frighten impressionable female voters into thinking that it will be full "The Handmaid's Tale" if Republicans are in charge of anything."

Shot of Vodka

Blinken Says Ukraine 'Will Be a Member of NATO' Because, Hey, Cool, WWIII

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that NATO's July summit in Washington will be "highly focused" on admitting Ukraine because starting World War III is something he likes to do right after breakfast."

