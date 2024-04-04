Rap Sheets Like These and We Still Can't Deport Them?

What do you get when eight illegal aliens are caught squatting at a home in the Bronx with guns and illegal drugs after dodging authorities for months?

Just one deportion. Maybe. And that's for the illegal (I think) who had previously been caught and released for attempted murder last year after previously having been caught and released at the border. Six of his gun-toting/drug-dealing squatter companions, having been previously caught and released, have already been released this week after being caught again last week — without bail, natch. 

Fox News' Bill Melugin reported on Twitter/X late Wednesday that all eight had previously been caught and released at the border in 2022 and '23.

Do you recognize the motif yet?

The eighth illegal remains at large, not that it makes any difference whether he'd ever been apprehended anywhere at any time by any particular authority. 

The short version of what happened is that Bronx neighbors complained to the police — can you imagine the nerve? — when one of the illegals pointed a pistol at them. NYPD duly made arrests but to no avail. The alleged gunman was released without bail almost immediately, despite the DA asking that bail be set at either $150,000 cash or a $450,000 bond. The other six were released, again without bail, over the following days.

They'd been squatting with their guns and their drugs at a multifamily home across the street from PS 56 for whatever that's worth, which is apparently nothing. 

What does it take to deport an illegal alien from Presidentish Joe Biden's America? Shoplifting certainly won't do the trick. Criminal possession with intent to sell to a minor isn't quite enough. Neither are weapons charges, believe it or not. Maybe doing something super-duper serious, like running afoul of a campus DEI officer.

Nah.

It really doesn't matter what an illegal alien does — starting with entering the country illegally — because federal law enforcement has been directed by the White House to treat them as though they were a protected endangered species. All ten million or so of them.

PJ Media's own Athena Thorne expressed everybody's frustration with this one classic tweet.

It's hard enough for a country, a state, or a city to deal with their own, homegrown criminals. Importing them from other countries, just so lefties can get their feel-good jollies, is a criminal act in itself. Every time an illegal alien steals from, hurts, or murders an American citizen, it's the extremely unfunny version of Dante's "I'm not even supposed to be here today!" lament from the movie "Clerks."

"They weren't even supposed to be here."

That's true of the illegal alien who murdered 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley in Georgia in February. And two-year-old Jeremy Poou Caceres in Maryland that same month. Or the triple murder in Minnesota in January of an entire family — 42-year-old Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, her husband, 39-year-old Alberto Trejo Estrada, and her son, 20-year-old Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth. Or the drunk-driver killing of Melissa Powell, 47, and her son, 16-year-old Riordan Powell in Colorado in December.

I could go on but I'd rather not.

Recommended: It's Official: Everybody Hates the Media (and Sage Steele Shows You Why)

P.S. Help PJ Media deport Joe Biden from the White House by becoming one of our VIP or VIP Gold supporters. You need independent news and analysis and we need to keep the lights on. You can join here and don't forget our massive 50% off SAVEAMERICA promo code.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

