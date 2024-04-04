Illegal Alien Deported 7 Times Arrested for Ohio Murder

Biden's border bloodbath continues, and it's only April.

Up in Hamilton, Ohio, a man named Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, drug possession, weapons charges, and obstruction. And yes, he is here illegally (again); one of his charges is having an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold. I say "again" because this Garcia-Gutierrez fellow has been deported from the United States seven times.

Yes, seven.

On top of that, according to Yahoo News's local coverage, he has become something of a regular in Ohio's Butler County Jail, having been in there eleven times under seven different names and given police three different birthdays.

The previous visits to Butler County's big house included charges of domestic violence in 2001, several crimes in 2006, driving without a valid license twice in 2008, and again that same year for contempt of court (probably for one of the previous arrests), warrants from U.S. Marshals in 2011 and 2017, and now this latest incident where Garcia-Gutierrez allegedly killed an unidentified man for undisclosed reasons.

He seems swell.

NewsNation reported that Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones gave a presser after the arrest, where he said:

I can tell you this, that person would be alive today and if you don’t think that it’s affecting you in Butler County, Ohio, we’re all border states; we’re all border counties. It’s here and we could go on and on. We have an illegal that’s here and he’s been deported eight times in our county, and he’s committed 20 crimes. He’s had seven different names, and now he’s charged with murder, aggravated murder, and who knows who else he’s killed along the way or killed in Mexico.

In fairness, Garcia-Gutierrez has been in and out of the country illegally almost as long as I have been alive, but we can blame President Joe Biden's handlers for letting this guy back in after seven previous deportations. Garcia-Gutierrez is the latest instance of an illegal immigrant who has been deported several times coming back in and committing a crime.

This past February, my friend Athena Thorne reported on the shooting of two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres, who was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight. One of the shooters was arrested and ordered for deportation but still went loose, while another had been deported before but got back in.

In January, a man who had been deported four times was driving drunk out in Broomfield County, Colo., when he crashed into another car, killing a 47-year-old mother and her 16-year-old son.

A bit further back in May, which is still under Biden's handlers' watches, another guy who had been deported four times before had murdered four adults and a kid in Cleveland, Texas, all because they had asked him to stop shooting his gun.

Last April, Catherine Salgado had a list of migrant crimes, which included the arrest of four sex offenders who had been previously deported and another criminal who had gotten back into the country despite being deported before.

Do we need a wall along the border or what?