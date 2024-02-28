Illegal Alien Murder Victim Spotlight: Two-Year-Old Maryland Boy Shot Dead

In what is becoming a grim pattern in a nation suffering under the Biden Administration's mass migration policies, another innocent young person has lost his life at the hands of illegal aliens.

On the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 8., Jeremy Poou-Caceres, who had just celebrated his second birthday, was walking with his mother in the 1400 block of Kanawha Street in Langley Park, Md. Suddenly, a shootout broke out, and the pair were caught in the crossfire. When the smoke cleared, Rose Carceras was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening wound to her leg. Her toddler son was taken to Children's National Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rose Carceras was just 15 when she became pregnant with Jeremy, and she courageously chose life for her son. Now, at 17, she has lost him. "It’s not easy," she told FOX 5 Sunday. "Not only for me but for my family because Jeremy was not only my son, but he was also most of, like, with my two aunts, they were like the mother of my son, too. They always took care of him and it was hard for me because he was the person I was holding onto to keep going with my life and now I don’t have him," Caceres said.

Prince George’s County police swiftly arrested 33-year-old Israel Fuentes and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios. Nilson Noel Trejo-Granados, 25, was later arrested, along with a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. Police intend to charge the teens as adults.

ICE has now confirmed that Trejo-Granados, who is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder, is in the country illegally, and — stop me if you've heard this one before — has been arrested and released before despite ICE detainers. Washington Times reports:

ICE also said Nilson Noel Trejo-Granados, accused of murder in the killing of a 2-year-old boy in Prince George’s County, is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who’d been ordered deported but was still on the loose. Montgomery County had arrested him twice last year and each time ICE had placed a “detainer” request to be notified so he could be picked up for deportation proceedings. Montgomery County defied both detainers.

The same article also mentions Stephen Clause Rattigan, who "is accused of shooting three Metropolitan Police Department officers on Valentine’s Day after they came to serve a warrant for animal cruelty. He is an illegal immigrant from Jamaica who has been deported before but snuck back in, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement." Quality people, these new Americans.

The recent troglodyte-style murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley — also by a catch-and-release illegal alien — has rattled Americans. "Riley's heartbreaking, horrifying death is shaping up to be a watershed moment in American history," I wrote Tuesday. "Watch what happens now, as calls for change in the wake of this latest murder grow louder and more widespread."

It didn't take long. Rasmussen released poll results yesterday in a report called "Immigration Surges to Top of Most Important Problem List":

Significantly more Americans name immigration as the most important problem facing the U.S. (28%) than did a month ago (20%). Immigration has now passed the government as the most often cited problem, after the two issues tied for the top position the past two months. The government ranked first each month from January through November 2023. […] The latest results are based on a Feb. 1-20 Gallup survey. Immigration has ranked ahead of all other issues as the most important problem before, having last done so five years ago when there was a surge of attempted border crossings by Central American migrants. Immigration also ranked as the No. 1 problem in July and November 2018 and July 2014.

Hopefully, this sentiment remains strong enough to bring about meaningful change in America's elected leadership — even if it comes too late to save some.

"Jeremy was a child so full of joy and love," mourns a GoFundMe that was set up for the toddler's funeral expenses. "He was always so well behaved, and he loved watching cocomelon." As of this writing, it has raised $8,541 of a $15,000 goal. Prayers for the innocent babe as well as his brave young mother and the rest of his family.