The Growing List of the Ignored Victims of Illegal Immigrant Brutality

Kevin Downey Jr. | 2:30 PM on February 28, 2024
AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File

If you ask your tangerine-haired brother who was assigned male mollycoddle at birth about the exploding number of victims of illegal immigrant violence, zhe will likely roll its eyes and call you a racist. 

However, considering most predators hunt for victims within their own culture, you would be correct when you say the lion's share of the people who are being raped, murdered, and assaulted by the "diversity endowments" pouring over the border are also Hispanic or Latino. Hence, your salad-hugger sibling would be a racist to ignore the carnage.

Save your time — Marxists don't care who gets hurt. It's all about expanding their political agenda.

I AM THE FIRE STARTER-O-RAMA!  Your liberal kin-boi dyes its hair and screams "free Palestine" at dinner because zhe has a serious hunger for attention and lacks the skills or personality to stand out in any creative way.  

The problem we have in our battle against Marxism — cultural and otherwise — is that We the People have something the Bolshites can't comprehend: compassion. We recoil at the growing number of victims of illegal immigrant savagery. 

A Marxist will read a story about children being raped by illegal immigrants and say something useless like, "We already have plenty of American child rapists, and studies show illegal immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than Americans, anyway." Then they'll call you a bigot.

I am part of the "one is too many" crowd, and we are long past "one" victim. Ironically, women, whom the left pretends to hold dear, are ignored by the Pravda press after they are raped or murdered. Call them "inconvenient truths." Ditto kids.

The Democrat-Farmer-Labor governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, has to have known that last fall, 12 illegal immigrants tied up and gang-raped three young girls, the youngest of whom was only 11 years old, in the rural town of Bemidji, MN. But those three young girls getting raped just wasn't egregious enough for Walz to make a fuss over, much less demand a crack-down on illegal immigrants. Conversely, Walz is about to sign a law that will give driver's licenses to illegal immigrants.

The Bemidji girls are only the tip of the iceberg. Everything you're about to read was posted within the past 48 hours:

  •  This illegal immigrant was arrested and released just in time to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl in Virginia
  • This convicted sex offender raped a girl under 14 years old
  • Georgia nursing student Laken Riley had her skull disfigured by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. Various Marxist news sites "forgot" to mention he is here illegally
  • A Honduran "cultural enricher" was arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl and stabbing a man during an armed robbery
  • An animal from El Salvador — who faced deportation but somehow remained in the U.S. — shot and killed a two-year-old toddler and was finally arrested. His buddy was arrested and released twice, and the sanctuary utopia of Montgomery County, MD refused to hand him over to I.C.E.

FACT-O-RAMA! Montgomery County police arrested nine illegal immigrants for sexual assault, with a total of 11 victims, in the first 60 days after declaring sanctuary status.

The apparatchiks in the lefty news haven't given a lot of attention to these women and kids, but wowzers, they are all over Virginia's Lt. Gov. Winsome for "offending" a transamabob by not playing into his crazy notion that he is a woman

The first question a sane person wants to ask is, "How many is too many?" But that question is null and void, for there can't be too many victims for a group of people dedicated to the destruction of America. 

FACT-O-RAMA? Soviet General Zhukov allegedly told General Eisenhower he would march his infantry into minefields to clear the way for his tanks. Today's communists are no different in their disregard for human life to achieve their goals.

The good news is that patriotic Americans far outnumber the pinkos here in the United States. When will voters decide enough women and children have been sacrificed on the altar of Marxist wokeism?

Now that Laken Riley has been brutally murdered in Athens, the mayor tries to blame Trump for being mean to illegals and then denies the link between illegal immigrants and crime. His constituents aren't having it.

The true sickness here is this: your liberal brother-in-law will not only continue voting for Democrats, but he'll feel like a big, shining mountain of virtue for doing it. His "news" sources don't talk much about illegal immigrants raping and murdering kids and women, and any other news outlet is dismissed as "lying" when they do. If you show him this article, he will deride it as "racist, conservative propaganda," despite the links proving everything I've mentioned. Maybe he'll change his mind after he gets gang-raped.

It's a fair assumption that every woman and child victimized by illegal immigrants would have remained safe if the Democrats didn't support open borders, but the mental bellyflops on the left will deny that, too, with some sort of verbal voodoo.

Or they will say a white guy did it.

Now, about your normie neighbors who can't understand why the leftists are allowing this invasion. They can't  — or won't — see this for what it is, an intentional act to "Cloward-Piven" us into a catastrophe. 

FACT-O-RAMA! The Cloward-Piven strategy is a plan to crush the U.S. by overloading us with welfare recipients and replacing our system with socialism.

Democrats are using illegal immigrants for other purposes, too. NYC Mayor Eric Adams is handing out illegal immigrant-related no-bid contracts to his donors. And let's not forget Gropey Joe's executive order to count illegal immigrants in the next census and permanently hand the House of Reps to the Democrats, perfectly timed to coincide with the globalists' horrendous Agenda 2030.

Vote like you mean it. Tell your comfortable friends who don't want to see the intentional destruction of our country. We no longer have a "system" to prevent Marxism from taking hold in America. The communists have highjacked it. We need to take it back, now.

