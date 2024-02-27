Let Them Eat Ice Cream! Biden Babbles As 2024 Zeitgeist Dwarfs 2016.

Biden's re-election strategy — if there even is one — is as incomprehensible as the man's slurred, loose-dentures speech. To whom does he imagine he appeals at this point?

It isn't urban minorities. Once upon a time, entitlements were for inner-city blacks who had been materially injured by so-called systemic racism. Now these resources are Hoovered up by our "Newest Americans," to the detriment of underprivileged communities in every blue town and city. Black Americans watch gobsmacked as their hard-won infrastructure — schools, parks, and community centers, not to mention benefits and assistance — are taken from them and handed over to newcomers who have no history of paying for these things with the blood and sweat of their parents and ancestors.

Biden had two options for places to spend his time in NYC today:



A) Visit the INCREDIBLY overwhelmed migrant centers and offer his support



B) Go get ice cream



Guess which one he chose

pic.twitter.com/GqSq4ROicK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 26, 2024

Now, Biden's policies are losing him the essential suburban women's vote, too. Thursday's murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley is every mother's worst nightmare, as well as the realization of a very real fear for all women. Atlanta's WSB reports the latest:

Laken Hope Riley went for a run on Thursday morning near the UGA intramural fields and never returned. Police later found her body nearby. On Friday, police announced the arrest of Jose Antonio Ibarra and charged him with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another. The warrants obtained on Tuesday accused Ibarra of kidnapping Riley between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and “disfiguring her skull” with an object. The warrants did not specify what kind of object.

You won't be surprised to hear that Ibarra is a textbook case of one of Biden's border jumpers: a habitual criminal who was released by New York City's Democrat joke-prosecutors:

Officials confirmed on Sunday Ibarra entered the United States illegally. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued the following statement on Sunday. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested Ibarra Sept. 8, 2022, after he unlawfully entered the United States near El Paso, Texas. He was paroled and released for further processing.” Court documents reveal Ibarra was arrested in New York after driving an uninsured, unregistered car [he also endangered a five-year-old] but was released. Records show he and his brother, Diego Ibarra, were then arrested in Georgia for stealing nearly $200 worth of goods from an Athens Walmart, and he had a warrant out for his arrest when he allegedly murdered Riley.

George Floyd is trending on Twitter, as people compare Biden's slavering attention to the dead thug's case to the president's callous silence on a young woman's murder by one of his newest Americans.

In 2016, Barack Obama's illegal immigrants were a major factor in Trump's surprise victory. It wasn't just that everyone who was struggling under higher prices from Obama's policies was waiting in grocery lines behind huge, non-English-speaking families paying with SNAP cards. It was that the newcomers were also committing high-visibility crimes.

Recall that in 2015, a beautiful young woman named Kate Steinle was killed by an illegal immigrant who recklessly fired a gun into a crowd in San Francisco. Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a 45-year-old Mexican national, had five deportations under his belt and was facing a sixth after he finished serving his latest prison sentence. But San Fran prosecutors decided to release him early and not tell ICE. In November 2017, in an infuriating development, Zarate was acquitted of the shooting death, but Trump had already taken office by then and begun the war to rein in Democrats' lawlessness at the border.

Steinle's death at the hands of a violent illegal alien in a "sanctuary city" was a cultural tipping point. It was the moment the nation decided it had had enough of Democrats' pro-illegal immigration nonsense, and it was the reason Trump's iconic campaign slogans — "America First" and "Make America Great Again" — resonated so hard.

Biden is faced with a similar cultural moment, and all he can come up with is a feeble attempt to accuse Republicans of hindering him from securing the border because they wouldn't agree to let 5,000 illegal aliens stream into the country every day. Good luck with that.

Riley's heartbreaking, horrifying death is shaping up to be a watershed moment in American history. Trump was already putting daylight between himself and Biden in election 2024 polling. Watch what happens now, as calls for change in the wake of this latest murder grow louder and more widespread.

So who would actually vote for Democrats at this point? The Biden base seems to be a four-legged stool comprised of abortion zealots, alphabet fetishists, TDS sufferers, and illegal aliens.

They've pretty much repelled everyone else at this point.