'Unwoke' Free-for-All #68: Man Meat Episode — The Pork Loin Shootout

It's the return of the Man Meat Episode and we are porking it up for this one.

Here's a little background for those new to the "Unwoke" experience. Last year, Kevin and I decided that a great way to occasionally detox from politics on the podcast would be to cook some meat, eat some meat, and then do an episode where we just talk about cooking and eating said meat.

Basically, a nice, relaxing recipe exchange in podcast form.

We had originally planned on doing this once a month but my extended stay in Michigan messed with the schedule. I don't do as much cooking when I'm back there. I won't let that happen on the next visit. Also, the Man Meat Episode will always be on the all-access side of the podcast.

I mentioned that I wanted to cook a pork loin for our return because I'd never cooked one before. Kevin hadn't either, so he suggested that we both do one and see what happens. We didn't discuss any preparation plans ahead of time. That's too much like show prep and regular listeners know that we're not big on that.

Kevin went with the Crock Pot approach and got creative. Here's his recipe.

2 cans of Yuengling Black and Tan

1 bottle of Jarritos pineapple soda

Himalayan pink salt with pepper and garlic

Brown sugar bourbon seasoning

Adobo

Cook on high for 4 hours and let pork loin sit in the juices in the pot for an hour before serving.

I had originally intended to use the Crock Pot too, but decided that my air fryer was a little lonely lately since I've been doing so much sous vide. It has been such a superstar in the kitchen for me the last few years that I couldn't resist giving it some attention.

I am typically very freestyle in the kitchen but I don't cook a lot of pork so I went online and found this at a site called Recipe Teacher. I usually do a lot of modifications when I use an online recipe but I stuck close to the script for this one. Since I was keeping it keto, I used Lakanto monkfruit brown sugar. I also tend to make things a lot more garlicky than most people.

Rub

2 tbsp brown sugar

tbsp brown sugar 1 tbsp smoked paprika

tbsp smoked paprika 1.5 tsp salt

salt 1 tsp ground mustard

ground mustard ½ tsp onion powder

onion powder ½ tsp ground black pepper

ground black pepper ¼ tsp garlic powder

garlic powder ¼ tsp cayenne powder (optional)

Coat the loin with olive oil and rub it all in. Air fry for 22 minutes at 400 degrees. Let sit for 10 minutes.

It was all delicious, but there are a lot of things I would do differently next time. The pork loin does have a lot of good leftover uses. Maybe we should do an all-leftover episode in the future.

Anyway, we sincerely hope that you like our meat. This was fun and I'm sure we'll do a Pork Loin Shootout II sometime later in the year as a follow-up.

Enjoy!

