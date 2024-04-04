Nurses Highlight the Serious Side Effects of Abortion Pills

Abortion pills not only kill unborn babies, but they also injure women. A group of nurses is citing first-hand experience to call on the FDA to restrict abortion pills.

Advertisement

“Nurses are front-line witnesses to the devastating impact of chemical abortion drugs,” Dorothy Kane, president of the National Association of Pro-Life Nurses, told CatholicVote, according to LifeNews. “We see the women arriving in emergency rooms, hemorrhaging and suffering from life-threatening infections.” She and her group want the FDA to implement safeguards. Once again, Democrats’ touted “healthcare” just means more dead babies and injured mothers.

The National Association of Pro-life Nurses recently joined the plaintiffs in the critical Supreme Court case challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s removal of safeguards for the chemical abortion pill mifepristone. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments for the case, U.S. Food and Drug Administration v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, on March 26 … She noted the immediate risks posed by mifepristone and that the drug has “documented risks of complications.”

Abortion pills essentially starve unborn babies to death. There is also extensive evidence that abortion adds to the trauma of rape victims, triggers grave psychological and emotional damage, and is never necessary to save a mother’s life.

If Americans knew the truth about these pills, they would probably join the pro-life nurses in supporting FDA action. As of Jan. 2023, over two-thirds of Americans — 69% — and nearly half of Democrats support banning abortion no later than the first trimester. Even 75% of young US voters (aged 18 to 42) support abortion restrictions at or before viability as of early 2024, a 10% increase over 2023 data. If American voters were empowered with the truth, particularly about the damages to women, they would probably want more restrictions on abortion pills too.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: TikTok, WaPo Crush Info on Contraception Side Effects

Kane explained that “Women who consume chemical abortion drugs experience physical, emotional, and psychological side effects.” She said that the FDA’s own warning label for the pills says that nearly one in 25 women who take mifepristone will end up having emergency medical complications from the drug.

“The elimination of in-person doctor visits endangers women, particularly those at risk for ectopic pregnancies,” she emphasized. Some radical Democrats see easy access to abortion pills without in-person doctor visits as a workaround for women in states with abortion restrictions.

LifeNews cited Kane’s argument that human traffickers benefit from “easy-access” abortion drugs, another disturbing consequence.

“The FDA has empowered human traffickers and abusers to exploit victims through unfettered access to these high-risk drugs,” she said. She stated the lawsuit actually does not support banning the drugs altogether since there are alleged uses not related to abortion but noted that non-abortion uses of mifepristone have medical alternatives.

“Frontline healthcare providers should be advocates for their patients, not profit-driven pharmaceutical companies,” Kane concluded.

Advertisement

Just as with the current effort to suppress the discussion online of contraception’s potential and serious side effects, a discussion that used to be mainstream, Democrats and Big Pharma beneficiaries in government are not interested in what is best for women, but only in pushing their depopulation agenda. The Founding Fathers were anti-abortion because they understood that it was a moral and societal evil. If only modern American officials were equally interested in what is right, not what is politically convenient.