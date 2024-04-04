No Infraction Is Too Small When It Comes to J6

Rebecca Lavrenz is facing up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $210,000. Her crime? She was at the January 6 protest and entered the Capitol for all of 10 minutes. According to the criminal complaint, authorities charged her with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

The Statement of Fact says that the FBI received multiple tips that Lavrenz was one of the "rioters" who entered the Capitol. The agency confirmed this by identifying her cell phone. During an interview in April of 2021, Lavrenz told agents that she was at the rally and could see the barriers and the confrontations between members of the crowd and the police. According to the statement, when others pushed the barriers aside and she saw that no one was prevented from entering, she followed the crowd into the building.

Lavrenz told agents she spent a total of 10 minutes inside before leaving through the same door through which she entered. She did not assault anyone or damage any property. She even gave the agents a photo of herself at the event.

You can find the documents from the DOJ here.

On March 20, Lavrenz posted the following on X:

In tears as I drive by the Capitol for the first time since January 2021.



My own country is treating me like a criminal. I’m here because I love my country. America is worth saving and I won’t give up.#j6trial #j6prayingrandma pic.twitter.com/hpW2MVOVJd — Rebecca Lavrenz (@j6prayingrandma) March 20, 2024

The Post Millennial reports that Lavrenz was found guilty of the misdemeanor charges today. Friends have set up a GiveSendGo account to help with her costs.

The grandmother and Colorado resident would have fared better had she entered the county illegally, shoplifted a big-screen TV in L.A., committed armed robbery in New York City, or burned down a hot dog stand in the name of social justice. Then all would have been forgotten and forgiven. Depending on the time, place, and nature of her crime, she might have been eligible for benefits or even a cash payout. She might have even been lauded in the mainstream media for her work and perhaps presented with an award.

I was not at the Capitol on January 6. Like most of the country, I was at home watching it all unfold and thinking to myself that the whole affair was not going to end well. My guess is that Lavrenz did not realize that she was violating the law when she saw others entering the building unimpeded. I could be wrong, but it is entirely possible that she was caught up in the moment.

I still think that it was wrong for the J6 protestors to enter the building. I think it was wrong that the situation turned violent and that some people pilfered items from offices. That episode did not do the conservative cause much good and demonstrated an ugly side of humanity.

At the same time, it is also wrong that our government can conveniently look the other way when obvious crimes are committed, so long as they are for the right reasons. And there is such a thing as a proportional response. Lavrenz walked in and walked out. By all accounts, she did not scream, steal anything, do any damage, or attack anyone. Should she have been there? No.

Frankly, an admission of guilt and a talking-to from the judge would have likely been more than enough. To be honest, even that may have been a little much, especially when one considers that our government should theoretically have its hands full dealing with the traffickers, cartel members, and suspicious foreign nationals streaming across the border.

Should Lavrenz have entered the building? No. Is the government trying to send the nation a message? Yes.