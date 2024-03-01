The Morning Briefing: Dem Denial Is Spiking in Unison With Illegal Immigrant Crime Spree

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Taxxonn was doing things with chili oil and Cocoa Puffs that alternately horrified and delighted his fellow beading fanatics.

Advertisement

It's my birthday and I come from a family of big birthday celebration people. I will be enjoying time with friends, time with beer, and time at the range.

Not in that order, obviously.

A frequent refrain of mine — probably since 2020 — is that Dem elites and their media mouthpieces seem to think that none of us have internet. They frequently and casually tell us that everything we see and know is wrong. The most obvious example of that is the repeated insistence that Joe Biden hasn't lost a step and is mentally sharper than Albert Einstein was at the peak of his general relativity fame.

That would be the same Joe Biden who routinely abandons his native tongue for slurring gibberish and who can't find his way out of a room without someone taking his hand and leading him as if he were a toddler.

They've been doing the same thing with Biden's border nightmare since, well, it became a nightmare. So, it's been a long time.

Democrats feast at a smorgasbord of denial when confronted with their failures. A variety of ways to pretend something isn't happening is always in front of them. At first — and for the longest time — it was garden variety denial. The Biden administration dispatched all of its minions to assure everyone that there was no crisis at our southern border.

Outside of Washington, some Democratic officials would admit that there was a bit of a problem, but that it wasn't nearly as bad as many people were saying.

All any of that denial did was exacerbate the very real crisis. While the public could see the crush of humanity from news sources that weren't in the tank for the Democrats, Team Biden had "The border is secure," playing on a loop throughout all of its friendly media. It's a testament to their powers of prevarication that they could keep saying that with straight faces.

Advertisement

The shipment of immigrants — legal or illegal — to Chicago and New York made it impossible for President LOLEightyonemillion and his puppet masters to continue pretending that everything down south was A-OK. When Democrats are running out of wiggle room they shift to their tried and true "Blame Republicans" strategy, which is still another form of denial.

We've now reached the stage that's the surest sign that the Dems know they're losing a grip on the narrative — the "Republicans are racist," stage, which is yet another permutation of denial. We've gotten here because of the rising incidences of violent illegal immigrant crime, which they're also denying.

This is from something Kevin wrote yesterday:

As expected, the far left is now suggesting that even talking about these acts of barbarism is, you guessed it, "racist." On a recent press briefing call, up-and-coming Biden bootlicker, Rep. Robert Garcia, (Dolt-Calif.), power-vomited the usual fallback Marxists scramble to when discussing violence committed by illegal immigrants. "Immigrants actually commit fewer crimes than native-born people here in this country," Garcia said. "This immigrant crime narrative is racist. It's not true." Yes, more native-born Americans commit crimes because there are more native-born Americans in the U.S. (for now). Guess who commits more crimes in Japan? Japanese people.

As with the original wave of denial, this one is only going to serve to make the illegal immigrant crime levels worse. More people are going to get hurt or killed because Democrats want to indulge their fetish for screaming "Racist!" 24/7 in the hopes that the distraction will make some people stop noticing what a monumental failure their open borders policies are.

Advertisement

Once more, with feeling: Biden's border catastrophe is both a humanitarian and national security crisis that can't be swept under the rug. Every response to every "Gotcha!" question thrown at Republican candidates this year should begin with throwing the border insanity in their faces.

It's a simple playbook. Let's hope somebody reads it.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Hiding from the weird uncle.





SFK of the Day

Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — Open Borders Because Ohtani or Something

"After this, Bolina descends into an apples and oranges comparison that doesn't even have apples and oranges. It's like comparing a lunar lander to a capybara liver."

Shot of Vodka

The Biden Conundrum

"Another complicating detail is that Biden has changed persona once already. Biden's performance in office is not what the press sold us during his basement campaign. He went from 2020's 'Kindly Moderate Joe' to the current 'Moves Slow and Breaks Things.'"

PJ Media

Me. MSNBC Legal Lunatic Frets Over America's 'Deep Commitment to Free Speech'

VodkaPundit. I Know How to Fix Our Political System. Hear Me Out.

Advertisement

Missouri AG Sues Planned Parenthood for Trafficking Minors

Stop Talking About Illegal Immigrant Rapes and Murders, You RACIST!

Biden Administration Changes Course and Now Wants Sanctuary Cities to Cooperate With ICE

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Google Still Doesn't Get It

How the Left Plans to Cover Up Potential Voter Fraud

Was the Judge Who Booted Trump off the Illinois Ballot a Traffic Court Judge?

Poll: You Won't Believe Which Group Just Jumped on the Trump Train

Why is Vermont still a state? Wild in the Streets: Vermont Town OKs Voting in Local Elections for 16-17-Year-Olds

Keep Digging, New York. You're Bound to Hit Rock-Bottom Eventually.

Defund everything. Biden Administration Will Now Pay Students to Harvest Voters

New Poll: Voters Say That Biden Should Go If Bribery Charges Prove True

White House Can't Help but Politicize the Border Crisis

Border Patrol Union Slams Biden, Praises Trump

Hackers Claim to Have Seized Trump Court Documents and Are Holding Them for Ransom

Hunter Biden’s Explanation for Threatening Text to Chinese Exec Is Beyond Stupid

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. So Who Will Trump Pick for Veep?

Judge to Reporter: Reveal Your Sources

Some people don't like terrorists. New Poll Shows the Left's Pro-Hamas Antics Have Backfired

Republicans Choose Senator Katie Britt to Deliver SOTU Response

Washingtonian Acts Like LGBT Gun Owners Are Something New

Cam&Co. Wisniewski Weighs in on Bump Stock Arguments

Jordan Demands Answers From ATF Chief Over New Rule on Gun Sales

Advertisement

Um...NY AG Letitia James Sues Meatpacker for Selling Beef

Too Soon? Venezuelans Fear Backlash after Laken Riley's Murder

Chinese Scientists in Canada Were Sharing Information with China (and Justin Trudeau Covered It Up)

EXCLUSIVE: Location of Fani Willis' Campaign Office Is Another Link to DNC Operatives

Biden Visits the Border Patrol in Brownsville, and His Confusion Goes Into Overdrive

It's Official: Repeal of Ranked-Choice Voting Will Appear on Alaska's 2024 Ballot

Vice President Kamala Harris Says They're Trying to Do to DEI What They Did to 'Woke'

NBC News: Crime Is Actually Dropping in Cities That Have Received the Most Illegal Immigrants

WaPo's Glenn Kessler Gets ACTUAL Fact Check for 'Truth' About Illegal Immigration and Crime

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Submitted for Your Approval, a Life Without Google...

The New Narrative: Illegal Migration Hurts Wages but Helps Federal Revenue

How Leap Year Saved Western Civilization

Haley’s Last Stand: A View From Her Campaign Rally

Washington State’s Harmful Carbon Tax Steals $1.3 Billion Annually

Mitch McConnell's Legacy Will Be Felt for Decades

Yeah, Biden Has a Michigan Problem

15-Month-Old Girl at Pride Parade Goes by 'They/Them' Pronouns

Around the Interwebz

Hayden Christensen Speaks Out On His ‘Star Wars’ Casting And The Negative Reactions To The Film

Self-pay gas station pumps break across NZ as software can’t handle Leap Day

Advertisement

It’s Official: There’s Another ‘World’s Largest Snake’

Bee Me

Biden Arrives At Border To Address His Voters https://t.co/xSPNUrGw5j pic.twitter.com/yMzLWKT75x — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 29, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

This is the kind of patented Richard Lewis talk show goofiness that I mentioned in my memorial post.