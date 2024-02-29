New Poll: Voters Say That Biden Should Go If Bribery Charges Prove True

For months, we've witnessed evidence of the Biden family's corruption coming into the public eye. When he was vice president, Joe Biden repeatedly allegedly met with business associates of family members to leverage "the Biden brand" and its political influence in exchange for money.

These accounts of Biden's reported influence peddling have come so often that the House has been investigating the matter. We've seen so much evidence that it's hard not to convince yourself that it's true.

What if it's all true? What would be next for the president if the House Oversight Committee concludes that he engaged in bribery? A new poll reveals voters' attitudes about the investigation and its potential outcome.

"As further revelations of apparent corruption by President Joe Biden emerge from a congressional investigation, the mainstream media have largely responded with a yawn," Tipp Insights' Terry Jones writes. "But not voters. They overwhelmingly agree that Biden should either resign or be impeached immediately if corruption charges are proved true, the latest I&I/TIPP Poll reveals."

I&I/TIPP surveyed voters at the end of January and the beginning of February, and nearly two-thirds of voters believe that Biden should go if these allegations turn out to be accurate. The pollster gave voters five options: “Resign immediately,” “Be impeached and removed from office,” “Be allowed to finish his term in office, but not run again,” “Run again in 2024, regardless of the findings,” and “Not sure.”

How did the answers break down? Thirty-eight percent of voters believe that Congress should impeach Biden and remove him from office, while another 24% believe he should resign immediately. Three-fifths of voters saying that Biden should leave office willingly or by rule of Congress is nothing to sneeze at.

The rest of the responses break down this way: 14% believe that Biden should finish his term but not run again, 11% say he should run in 2024 as well, and 12% weren't sure. Those results are hard to ignore.

The political breakdown of the responses won't come as much of a shock:

Again, the responses were somewhat lopsided when it came to political affiliation, with 82% of Republicans and 65% of independents agreeing that Biden should either quit or be impeached. But even the response of Democrats can be of little comfort to the Biden presidential campaign: 42% of his own party agree with Republicans and independent majorities that Biden should resign or be impeached, while another 22% say they’re “not sure,” for a solid majority of 56% at minimum not wanting him to run again. That compares to the 44% of Dems who say he should finish his term and not run in 2024, or run anyway in 2024.

The Democrats' typical constituencies aren't exactly lining up to support Biden under these circumstances either. Nearly half (48%) of black voters and majorities of women (64%), Hispanic voters (64%), and urban voters (53%) believe that the president should resign or face removal from office. Fifty-nine percent of self-proclaimed moderates agree.

"The developments that suggest, at minimum, influence peddling just keep coming," Jones writes. "The big question is, will growing public anger over signs of corruption force President Biden out of office?"

Voters have made their opinions clear, at least in this poll. Of course, there's one surefire way to drum Biden out of the White House: defeat him in November. Let's do all we can to make sure that happens.