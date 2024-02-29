Poll: You Won't Believe Which Group Just Jumped on the Trump Train

As the political battle of our generation heats up, surprises abound.

Radio icon Charlamagne tha God recently lashed out at Biden, which could hurt the Commander-in-Diapers with black voters.

Advertisement

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Derp-Mich.) recently helped convince roughly 100,000 Great Lake State voters to mark "uncommitted" in Michigan's Democrat primary. If those voters stay home on election Day, Michigan will likely swing back to Trump. Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas war and nationwide antisemitism are swinging Jewish voters to Trump.

Every poll shows Trump clown-slapping Biden in November, and the behind-the-shed switch-beatin' gets even better when independent candidates are thrown into the race.

FACT-O-RAMA! RFK, Jr. has come up with the signatures needed to appear on the Arizona and Georgia ballots, two key swing states Biden won in 2020.

Michigan Organizes Against Genocide Joe | Charlamagne tha God TRIGGERS DEMOCRATS with a Scathing Critique | Rashida Tlaib's "Uncommitted" Campaign in Michigan is a Progressive Democrat Psyop | Netanyahu Sets Fire to The Biden Re-election Campaign https://t.co/3e0FdMBooX — Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) February 21, 2024

Sadly, gruesome murders and sexual assaults, most of them against kids, are stealing the headlines. Horror stories of the reality of the invasion of illegal immigrants once thought to be a problem for the nation's large, blue cities, are now hitting small-town America.

Did You Know? Whitewater, Wisc., a town of 15,000, has seen a 10% increase in population due to illegal immigration, (NYC has seen a 2% increase) and is collapsing under the costs the invaders are incurring. The town is also now reeling from an uptick in crime, fentanyl, and STDs.

Advertisement

The election year astonishments continue!

Imagine my bewilderment when I found a Newsweek article showing that Trump is now overwhelmingly fashionable to Gen Z, (people born between 1997-2012).

A new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll recently asked, "Do you think Donald Trump is someone who will shake up the country for the better or do you think he is a danger to democracy and will hopelessly divide the country if elected?"

A shocking — and walloping — 65% of Gen Zers polled said Trump would shake things up for the better, while 35% thought him to be a "danger to democracy."

Every age group except those 65 years and older believes Trump will shake things up for the good, but the Gen Z group went in for Trump by the largest margin.

The good news is that Gen Z has always been expected to pull the donkey lever, and seeing a poll like this gives us hope for the future. The not-so-good news is that these whipper-snappers are the least likely to vote.

Are you sitting down? The poll also shows that Democrats are warming up to Trump. Twenty-nine percent of Democrats surveyed said they either "somewhat" or "strongly" approve of "the job that Donald Trump did as president." This is up from 14% from a poll taken at the three-year mark of Trump's presidency in January 2020.

Related: One Nation, Under Trump, with Liberty and Justice for ALL, Even Your Annoyingly Liberal Simp-in-Law

Advertisement

It's amazing what three years of Bidenflation, crime, and corruption can do. This also suggests that the Pravda press isn't brainwashing people as successfully as it once did.

Check out these recent polls below:

🇺🇲 2024 GE: Bloomberg/Morning Consult



PENNSYLVANIA

🟥 Trump 49% (+6)

🟦 Biden 43%

.

NEVADA

🟥 Trump 48% (+6)

🟦 Biden 42%



WISCONSIN

🟥 Trump 46% (+4)

🟦 Biden 42%

.

GEORGIA

🟥 Trump 49% (+6)

🟦 Biden 43%

.

ARIZONA

🟥 Trump 49% (+6)

🟦 Biden 43%

.

NORTH CAROLINA

🟥 Trump 50%… pic.twitter.com/807kcHF1iC — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 29, 2024