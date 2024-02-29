White House Can't Help but Politicize the Border Crisis

Even as Biden's handlers at the White House continue to make it look like they care about the border crisis, they cannot stop themselves from politicizing it in the most painful way possible.

Advertisement

Take this recent appearance on CNN by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who is a historical figure because she is black and gay. Reporters asked her about Laken Riley, who was murdered by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela last week. Here is what she had to say:

"This is a horrific, horrific loss for any family. And obviously, if whoever is found guilty, we need to make sure that happens, and obviously we don't want to see anything happen like that again. But here is the thing: We have done the work to make sure we're dealing with a broken immigration system. The Republicans have gotten in the way. They have gotten in the way, and that's what we continue to see over and over and over again. And so look, this is a serious matter."

Way to be sensitive there. But hold on; it gets better.

While Joe is stiffly walking around Brownsville, Texas, to make it look like he cares about the border, the White House was describing the bipartisan border deal that Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) crafted and House Republicans took apart like piranhas on a cow.

Advertisement

Related: Kyrsten Sinema Is Trying (and Failing) to Defend the Bipartisan Border Deal

Of particular note near the bottom of the "fact" sheet is the following phrase: "The bill also includes $1.4 billion for cities and states who are providing critical services to newcomers and would expedite work permits for people who are in the country and qualify."

See how I left "newcomers" in bold? You are reading it correctly. If this was talking about people immigrating to the United States legally, nobody would bat an eye. But because this is referring to people who are coming here illegally — many of whom are paying the cartels exorbitant sums of money to cross over at best (which in turn means that the cartels will force them to do their bidding here) as well as actual members of the cartels or terrorist organizations at worst — referring to illegal immigrants simply as "newcomers" stinks to high heaven.

To make this all worse, our resident funnyman Kevin Downey Jr. recently wrote about how the mainstream media shouts down any discussion of crimes that illegal immigrants commit as "racist," including the murder of Laken Riley mentioned above, the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Virginia, and the killing of a two-year-old boy in Maryland.

Advertisement

Related: Stop Talking About Illegal Immigrant Rapes and Murders, You RACIST!

Is it difficult to believe that the border crisis is intentional at this rate?

We have been subject to three years of, "The border is secure. Don't believe your lying eyes." Now that it has gotten to the point it that cannot be ignored, we're supposed to not believe our eyes and ears when the administration tells us it is the Republicans' fault. Not only that, but we're also not supposed to talk about the consequences of unvetted mass migration, lest someone call us "racist."

November cannot come fast enough to clean house and start at least stemming the tide of people storming the border like it's a football field after a significant victory.