Kyrsten Sinema Is Trying (and Failing) to Defend the Bipartisan Border Deal

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) was a chief architect of the "bipartisan border deal" Republicans everywhere have been verbally disemboweling since the text first came out.

Of course, the border deal is anything but and is legitimately awful, but that hasn't stopped Sen. Sinema and others like Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) from trying to say we're reading it wrong and it is actually not that bad.

Sinema's website has a link to a PDF document explaining the provisions in the bill she claims are being misinterpreted, such as the 5,000 crossings a day cap, the taxpayer-funded lawyers for migrants, the work permit issuance, and whether or not the White House can contain the border crisis on its own without the need of Congress.

For instance, 5,000 migrants per day does not mean 5,000 people are allowed to cross, but instead refers to migrant encounters. As in, if Border Patrol encounters 5,000 migrants per day over a week-long period, the border is closed till the numbers drop back down, and catch-and-release is prohibited.

The whole "taxpayer-funded lawyers for migrants" only goes to unaccompanied alien children (UACs), as if this is somehow an improvement. Okay, there is merit to this one because of how often these children are victims of human trafficking, but even then shutting the border down completely will be a much easier solution.

Third, the work permit issuance is supposedly tighter than it previously was (and that is a big supposedly).

Finally, Sinema claims that no 21st-century president has been able to adequately contain the border crisis because the Department of Homeland Security has not received adequate resources (and other hilarious jokes you can tell yourself).

Sure, these may sound better than what we're hearing, but even if we've been hearing it wrong and all this anger coming from Republicans is unjustified, this is still doomed to fail for two reasons:

One: No border bill or "compromise" will be honored by Biden and Mayorkas anyway.

They will find every conceivable loophole and ambiguity in the bill's text so they can continue the state-sanctioned invasion of America for the long-term goal of creating a one-party state.

Compromise may be a cornerstone of our political system, but like in every area of policy, leftists are fundamentally and willfully dishonest about their real intentions and are scarily competent at playing the long game to see them through (and the timing of this border deal's release right as House Republicans are impeaching Mayorkas could not be a coincidence).

Two: If this bill is everything Sinema is claiming it is and what we've been hearing isn't, why on Earth is it nearly 400 pages long and why does it include far more money to foreign countries than it does for our own border (Ukraine alone gets triple the money, $60 billion to $20 billion)?

In fact, why even is foreign aid tied into a border security bill in the first place?

Moments like these are precisely why everybody hates Washington and why Trump is gaining so much momentum for his 2024 campaign.

Even if he is not able to do everything he says he will do upon returning to the White House in 2025 (and let's hope he does), Trump winning would send a signal from American voters that we are sick and tired of bloated policy that can easily be interpreted as America Last, even if the noise drowns out whatever defense the D.C. establishment trots out.