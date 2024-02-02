Yet More Dishonesty from Pro-Abortionists

The Florida Legislature is considering House Bill 651/Senate Bill 476, which would expand the right to file wrongful death lawsuits to parents of unborn children.

While the bill is admittedly vague and requires clarification between a wrongful death and a legal abortion, those who for some reason love abortion are already being dishonest about it.

Floridians for Reproductive Freedom is calling for opposition to the bill and calling it the "Abuser Empowerment Act," calling it "Yet another example of extreme government interference in our personal medical decisions. This could be used to target abortion providers or people who help others access care."

More disgustingly, the accompanying graphic describes the bill as "opens the door for individuals who seek abortion care to harassment from their partners or ex-partners by allowing parents to seek damages in a lawful death action for an 'unborn child.'"

Pay attention to that last part.

They put quotation marks around "unborn child" as part of the text.

Yes, they did that on purpose.

Dehumanization is part and parcel of the pro-abortion argument, no matter how much science proves that yes, humans are human before they are born and life begins at conception (perhaps this is to assuage their guilty conscience?).

Note too that, as pro-abortionists always do, the tweet calls abortion "healthcare" as if it is on par with getting surgery or a regular checkup. Last time I checked, nobody died during a routine doctor's visit, and most medical deaths outside of euthanasia or pulling life support are not designed to kill someone.

And of course, they say the government should not control women's bodies, but an unborn child is his or her own life soon to be separate from the mother. Keep in mind, too, that a lot of these people were likely the same ones supporting vaccine mandates.

So much for bodily autonomy.

In fairness, this bill introduced by Sen. Erin Grall (R-29th District) and Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-78th District) does require tighter language as all legislation does to prevent misinterpretation, but weaponizing ambiguity in wording as being an act of malice is truly despicable.

Thankfully, people are waking up to the inherent dishonesty of the pro-abortion argument, as the number of Gen-Z voters (right around my age bracket) who support at least some restrictions on abortion has risen to 65%, and more specifically 75% support restrictions at or before viability.

Still, one must wonder why some people are so ardently pro-abortion that they are willing to make dishonest arguments in defense of it. It's like the chicken versus the egg: does being okay with abortion make you more willing to lie in defense of it, or does being dishonest escalate into rationalizing it?

Either way, if current trends continue, these people will lose their influence for good.