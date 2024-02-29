Keep Digging, New York. You're Bound to Hit Rock-Bottom Eventually.

Oh, poor benighted New York. We would weep for you if we had tears left over after weeping for ourselves. All we can say to NYC at this point is: act in haste, repent in leisure. That is, unless, of course, Kathy Hochul has enacted a leisure tax, and if she hasn't, keep an eye on the New York Times. It is bad enough that left-wing tomfoolery has rendered Gotham a desiccated shell of its former self, but the leprosy of Leftism continues to threaten everyone, both within and without the Big Apple.

Last week, Steve told you about how Remington Arms was closing up shop and heading for Georgia due in no small part to New York's strict gun laws. I wrote about real estate mogul Grant Cardone's decision to up stakes and pull his commercial concerns out of New York in the wake of Judge Arthur Engoron's massive judgment against Donald Trump. And if you want the latest crime news from New York City, wait about 30 seconds.

But rest assured, like the rest of the Democratic Party, the government gargoyles in New York are just getting stretched out. It would appear that AG Letitia James just can't help herself when it comes to feeding that litigious serpent perpetually coiled in her innards. After all, what good are progressive policies if they cannot be used to club as many people over the head as possible? Why ruin a handful of lives when you can shipwreck hundreds if not thousands?

The latest target of James' ire is a beef producer, the American division of JBS Foods. The company's crime? Greenwashing! Greenwashing, I say! To the gallows with these rapscallions!

According to The Post Millennial, James is suing JBS Foods because the company claimed it would achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. However, it is also planning to increase production. This would increase its carbon footprint.

You, dear reader, are probably saying to yourself, "It is only 2024. They still have 16 years." You would be quite correct, but you are also likely not a progressive. The target date was of no concern to James when she filed the suit and breathlessly wrote:

As families continue to face the daily impacts of the climate crisis, they are willing to spend more of their hard-earned money on products from brands that are better for the environment. When companies falsely advertise their commitment to sustainability, they are misleading consumers and endangering our planet.

James is also taking aim at "misleading" statements by the company. Those statements include asserting that agriculture can be part of the climate solution and that one can enjoy "net zero" steaks, chicken wings, and bacon.

Lest you think that James is solely girding herself for battle in the Blessed Name of Gaia, bear in mind that there is money involved. Of course, there is. It always comes down to money with Democrats.

According to the complaint, James has asked the court to force JBS USA to "cease its 'Net Zero by 2040' advertising campaign, conduct a third-party audit of its compliance with New York's consumer protection statutes, and pay disgorgement of all ill-gotten gains earned by misleading the public about their business practices as well as penalties of at least $5,000 per violation.

The number of violations will be determined during the trial, of course. And when JBS USA folds up its tent, James will blame Republicans.

This is all to say that people like Hochul, James, and their hangers-on are awash in the heady rush that comes with their brand of miscarried justice and misandry, particularly when the culprits are likely white men, who, as we all know, have been ruining things for the rest of the world since the Precambrian Era.

Let's not forget greed. They are destroying their state fiscally, and there is cash to be pirated. The loss of revenue, jobs, and population, not to mention the price and availability of food, matters not to James or Hochul, both of whom have the luxury of remaining untouched by the chaos they create.

I know that there are plenty of people in the Empire State who did not vote for this folderol and are unhappy with it. If you are one of those who live far enough away from the hot zone that you can carry on relatively unscathed, good luck to you. Otherwise, it is time to give it up. Quit playing this perverse version of "stop hitting yourself."

Your governor hates you, and your AG hates you. The only things they hate more than you are themselves, which is why they go to such great lengths to make you and everyone else in your state so miserable. Flee now before they seal the borders and men in gas masks confiscate your SUVs and tri-tips. Find a nice red state in which to hole up until sanity returns to New York or the mothership (or the demons) comes to take Hochul, James, and the rest back to their point of origin.