The Morning Briefing: Colorado Supreme Court Hits Trump, Begs for SCOTUS Attention

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Lazanchuc was perplexed at the poor reaction to his cranburger delight among the members of the Drakkar Noir Veneration Association.

Advertisement

The nationwide "Let's Railroad Donald Trump" effort hasn't quite proceeded at the pace its organizers would have preferred. I'm sure that in their original planning sessions, they were hoping to have Trump in an orange jumpsuit by now. OK, they were more in the dreaming than planning stages then.

A quiet panic has been spreading among the Dem elite lately as it became apparent that their pre-election interference attempts weren't going to work in time.

They got a little reprieve in Colorado last night, which Matt wrote about:

The Colorado Supreme Court has decided that Trump cannot run for president in the state of Colorado. The Court, which is made up entirely of justices appointed by Democratic governors, decided without any evidence that Trump incited an insurrection and is therefore ineligible to run under the 14th Amendment. The ruling is likely to trigger a battle before the United States Supreme Court. The court was split 4-3 in its decision. “A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the court wrote in its decision.

Dem-leaning judges and prosecutors have been torturing and perverting the law throughout all of this charade, but this one is especially egregious, given that it comes from the state's highest court. It is bad enough to have a rogue prosecutor here and there, but four thoroughly corrupt judges on a state supreme court is a sad sign of the politicized rot in the judiciary.

Advertisement

To say that the Colorado court went rogue on this one would be a real trip over the Understatement Bridge.

As Matt wrote, the ruling is "patently absurd," a sentiment echoed by my friend and colleague Ed Morrissey:

In other words, a state court has found Trump guilty of a federal crime with which he's never even been charged, based on informal allegations of unlawful conduct that took place 2,000 miles from the court's jurisdiction.



This is patently absurd. https://t.co/TX9SY1CrEX — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) December 19, 2023

The low-info lib social media crowd was, predictably, full of triumphant joy. Not surprisingly, one of the coldest hot takes came from noted Republican squish and libmedia darling David Frum. Writing in The Atlantic, Frum said that the Republicans have a chance to "save themselves" thanks to the Colorado Supreme Court. I actually smiled at the silliness when I read that. The people who don't get it about Trump really don't get it.

Last night's Trump-hating revelers are going to have a rough time when the United States Supreme Court smacks this ruling down. Here was my initial response:

I will eat all of the popcorn I can find watching the leftist meltdown on the day that the justices Trump put on SCOTUS toss the CO Supreme Court's straight-up election interference into the toilet where it belongs. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) December 20, 2023

Advertisement

I usually don't offer legal opinions like that but the prevailing sentiment from pretty much everyone who isn't consumed by Trump Derangement Syndrome is that SCOTUS is going to do away with the Colorado court ruling in rather quick and brutal fashion. A former White House lawyer thinks that it might even be a 9-0 decision.

What happened in Colorado is the Democrats' dream of the future: a completely politicized judiciary doing their revenge bidding. They'll tell you that's what conservatives really want, but that's not reality-based. Conservative judges have a long history of ruling in ways that they aren't expected to. Modern era liberal judges are more predictable than a nine-year-old around Halloween candy.

The four justices who decided to throw Trump off the ballot must know that SCOTUS isn't going to waste time telling them that they're wrong. That must mean that it was more important that they get their Trump tantrum on record than get the law right.

These tantrums may be directed at Trump right now, but they're going to be looking around for others to vent their political spleens at as soon as they're done with him.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Advertisement

Everything Isn't Awful

This was a fun thing to happen upon this morning.

this baby rhino has been hanging out with a lamb and picking up on its mannerisms. this is so cute. pic.twitter.com/59biJhduUd — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 19, 2023





PJ Media

Me. Robert Reich: No, Seriously Guys, Trump's Really the One With Dementia!

VodkaPundit. Gov. Abbott Has a Bold New Plan to Deal With Illegals in Texas

A Great Big THANK YOU!

#MeToo. I Don't Remember This Many Russian Invasions, Terrorists, or Pirates When Trump Was POTUS

More Than 170 of Jeffrey Epstein's Deviant Friends to Be Exposed in January

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. What the Hell Is Going on with Zuckerberg's Hawaii Supervillain Lair?

State Supreme Court Removes Trump From 2024 Ballot

I miss him. George Santos Pours Piping Hot Tea About Former Congressional Colleagues

Aides Say Biden Is Oblivious to How Old He Comes Across

5-Year-Old Boy Dies in Shelter Run by Connected Chicago Contractor

Planned Parenthood Finds a New Disturbing Cash Cow

Belmont Club: The Gate of Lamentation

One Nation, Under Trump, with Liberty and Justice for ALL, Even Your Annoyingly Liberal Simp-in-Law

Who Is Claudine Gay?

Danica McKellar Reveals Which Actress Led Her to Convert to Christianity: 'She Brought Me to Church'

Prager. Christmas Gifts: The Newest Target of Climate Change Activists

Advertisement

Townhall Mothership

Here's a Hilarious Rage Bait/Satire Piece About the Senate's Recent Gay Sex Fiasco

There's Something Very Interesting Ben Cardin Won't Say About His Now Ex-Staffer

Prominent Philadelphia LGBTQ+ Activist Charged With Rape of Minors

IT'S FUN TO MAKE BELIEVE. NBC Features ‘Trans Woman’ on Panel of Female Biden Voters

Armed Mom Gets the Drop on Home Invaders

Cam&Co. Did a Gun Control Group Violate Their Own Pet Law?

Shucks. Anti-Gun Mom Loses It Over Miniature Guns

His point? Hunter Biden Worried He May Have to Leave the U.S. If Trump Is Elected in 2024

'Healthy at Any Size' Influencers Are Literally Dying

UK Government Backing Off Gender Transition in Schools

New York Lawmakers Introduce Bill That Would Force Chick-fil-A to Stay Open on Sundays

Congress Demands the Army's New Physical Test Measure Strength and Endurance Rather Than Create Equity

Moms for Liberty Leader to Strike Back Against Smear Merchants After Vicious Propaganda Campaign

John Fetterman's Common Sense Has OFFICIALLY Triggered Mehdi Hasan and LOL It's a GLORIOUS Thing

NBC News Asks the Hard Questions: Do You Pay Attention to Santa's Skin Color

IRONY ALERT! Paul Krugman Warns NYT Readers to BEWARE 'Economists Who Won't Admit They Were Wrong'

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Advertisement

#MeThree. Consumed by Hatred, Dems' Antics Are Probably Just Minting New Trump Voters Every Day

Is a Conservative Youth Revolution Brewing?

Techno-Hell: AI Censors Have a Satire Problem

Around the Interwebz

BRILLIANT show. ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ to End With Season 6 at FX

Dark matter might be keeping an even darker secret

Toilet Brushes Are Partly to Thank for Artificial Christmas Trees

Bee Me

IDF Uses Giant Mallet To Whack Terrorists Coming Out Of Flooded Tunnels https://t.co/QhTK8oSefZ pic.twitter.com/hgc7VBfgw1 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 18, 2023





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

The Rose in Vase of Sassonia https://t.co/hCoINTTKlt pic.twitter.com/TH1yQJdc5F — Giovanni Boldini (@artistboldini) December 19, 2023





Kabana Comedy/Tunes