Planned Parenthood Finds a New Disturbing Cash Cow

The ironically named Planned Parenthood has been branching out to make even more money in the business of destroying lives. No longer content just to make money killing babies, Planned Parenthood saw the dollar signs in the transgender industry and has seen its transgender services explode in just a few short years.

Though the abortion provider first offered transgender hormone "treatments" back in 2005, it wasn't until the past few years that the organization ramped up its involvement in the industry. As of last year, 41 of 49 regional branches now offer transgender services.

"Between 2020 and 2022, the number of transgender services performed and/or visits related to transgender treatments at Planned Parenthood clinics increased by roughly 125%," reports the Daily Caller. "Regional branches that made their data available collectively saw 17,036 visits in 2020 compared to 38,337 in 2022, a staggering increase in such a short period of time."

While the national Planned Parenthood organization does not publicize data on visits related to transgender medical services, such as gender hormone therapy, 12 of the 41 regional Planned Parenthood branches have released relevant data over the past three years. The remaining branches did not respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment. The regional offices varied in how they tracked gender services, with some tracking gender hormone therapy appointments and others tracking visits to their “gender-affirming care” programs; however, many of the regional Planned Parenthood organizations who published their data saw a substantial increase in visits and/or services performed for transgender individuals. Many clinics currently offer “Transgender Hormone Therapy” including estrogen, testosterone and puberty blockers. [...] Several branches said that their transgender services were some of the fastest-growing areas for their clinics. Planned Parenthood Illinois said in its 2022 report that its transgender hormone therapy is “growing faster than any other service.” The report also noted that “gender-affirming care requires a lifelong continuum of social, psychological, behavioral and medical care.”

Killing babies, mutilating children — it's all just money in the bank for Planned Parenthood.

“You have to be concerned about the fact that there’s always money involved, for sure,” Michael Artigues, president of the American College of Pediatricians, told The Daily Caller. “And you’ve got to question whether or not they’re discerning if someone, in particular minors, have a legitimate condition that requires treatment like gender-affirming therapies, as opposed to a social phenomena and or simply mental health problems.”

Scott Newgent, a detransitioner and founder of TReVoices, an organization that works to stop the medical transitioning of children, told the DCNF that the nature of gender hormone treatments, which must be taken continuously for the remainder of a patient’s life, creates potential repeat customers for organizations like Planned Parenthood. “It doesn’t matter if they decide to transition or stay trans or whatever,” Newgent said. “They’re going to need those synthetic hormones for life. That’s a huge business model.” Doctors have also raised concerns over the ease with which one can get a prescription for hormone treatments at Planned Parenthood; the Columbia Willamette affiliate, for instance, says on its website that it provides hormone treatments for patients 18 years and older and does not require a letter from a counselor or doctor recommending hormones for gender dysphoria. Patients can get a prescription after the initial hour-and-a-half appointment.

Planned Parenthood is taking advantage of a situation that even the legitimate medical industry has fallen prey to. They've all realized there's big money in hormone treatments and mutilating bodies into fake versions of the opposite sex. We’ve previously reported on how transition surgeries have huge profit margins and that the transgender surgery industry will reach $5 billion by the end of this decade. This isn't about health; it's about money.



